Foundations Launch $20m Fund to Strengthen Democracy in West Africa

The Ford Foundation, MacArthur Foundation, Luminate, and Open Society Foundation have launched a $20 million West Africa Democracy Fund (WADF) to strengthen democracy across the region.

The fund targeted at supporting West African states currently facing various democratic challenges would over three years support activities to increase citizens’ engagement with democratic and political transitions in the respective countries.

Speaking at the event on Monday in Abuja, Vice President Kashim Shettima decried retreating democracy the sub region as a result of military takeovers.

Shettima, represented by the Special Adviser to the President on Special Duties, Dr. Aliyu Moddibo, admitted that President Bola Tinubu experienced baptism of fire during the military takeover in Niger.

Recall that the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) had sanctioned the country following the takeover as part of plan to force the military to relinquish power.

However, the sanction was however lifted after a few months when the military government in the country refused to backdown.

Quoting Vice President Shettima, Moddibo stated: “The vice president wants me to remind you of some of the highlights of what he conveyed, and that has been echoed several times here, regarding the backsliding that we are having in our sub region on military takeovers in some countries, and also the effort that the ECOWAS commission has made.

“Regrettably, one of those was when the military took over in Niger and our president, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu experienced what you may call baptism by fire, because he was just appointed or elected as the chairman of the body of ECOWAS commission and he had to deal with that problem.

“The Vice President also wants us to remind us that amid this despair about democratic reversals, most especially in West Africa, we were encouraged by elections that have held successfully in countries such as Liberia, Kenya, Ghana, Uganda, Zimbabwe, Senegal, Nigeria and South Africa.

“But we are not oblivious to the fact that these elections are not perfect, as all elections are, but we are hopefully doing our best to make sure they reflect the true yearnings of our people.

“We subscribe to the notion that there are basic standards of electoral transparency that every election must meet, however, the continuous practice of democracy will perfect that.”

Also, the Commissioner Political Affairs, Peace and Security, ECOWAS, Amb. Abdel-Fatau Musah, said it was gratifying to note that the fund was being launched at a time when the ECOWAS authority of Head of States and governments have renewed its commitment to reinforce and deepen on successes recorded in the region in the face of the current challenges, particularly the relapse of democratic consolidation and the existential traits posed by the menace of terrorism.

Musah, represented by Ebenezer Asiedo, said ECOWAS Commission therefore welcomed the launch of the democracy fund, which seeks to address the challenges posed by democratic backsliding in West Africa by promoting inclusive governance, strengthening key institutions and reimagining the social contracts in selected countries

He noted that there was an urgent and compelling need for dedicated and strategic collective efforts of critical stakeholders to join hands with other democratic forces towards achieving stable and enduring democratic processes and lasting peace in West Africa.

Musah stressed that it was important to also acknowledge and celebrate recent successes recorded in the region, particularly in democratic consolidation efforts with successful and peaceful elections and smooth transfers of power.

He said the ECOWAS authority of heads of state and government instructed Commission to initiate a process of reviewing the 2001 Supplementary Protocol on Democracy and Good Governance to enhance constitutionalism, good governance, democratic practices, accountability and respect for the rule of law and the rights of the citizens in order to sustain the peace and stability in our region.

Musah added: “This process has so far been advanced with compromises and consensus reached on some of the elements that previously generated reservations from some of the member states. We hope to finalise the review process by the end of the year.

“In addition, ECOWAS is preparing to launch the process to convene a special summit on the future of regional integration next year, which process will also include a review of the democratic and governance project in West Africa, in view of the current Security and geo strategic dynamics in the region.”

On his part, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Amb. Yusuf Tuggar, said there was a need to fund institutions and to build institutions.

Tuggar, represented by Amb. Sefiu Olaniyan, lamented that democratic institution in the region was weak to stand up against strong leaders.

He noted: “Most of the time, the democratic institutions in West Africa are weak, and so they can’t stand up against strong leaders. Most of the time, they beg the question. Most of the time they are not standing up for the people, and so democracy falters.

“So, for those who are raising funds for democracy, we should know that it’s not going to be a tea party. It’s a whole lot of work that needs to be done. These institutions need to be strong, so much so that no matter how strong a leader is, you cannot alter, you cannot perverse the course of justice for those institutions.”

Earlier, Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors, Shehu Musa Yar’Adua Foundation, Mr. Akin Kekere-Ekun, said despite a general preference for democracy among citizens, many have grown disillusioned with its practice, leading to passive acceptance and, in some cases, support for military interventions.

He said afrobarometer surveys confirmed this growing disillusionment, revealing that while 80 per cent of African citizens reject one-man rule and a significant majority oppose military interventions, they remain dissatisfied with the actual delivery of democratic governance.

Kekere-Ekun stressed that this has created a widening gap between the demand for democracy and the supply of effective, accountable leadership.

He pointed out that the establishment of the West Africa Democracy Fund was a direct response to these urgent challenges.

The President of Ford Foundation, Darren Walker, said research has shown the inextricable link between the rising decline of democracy across West Africa and rising inequality, saying these issues must be addressed simultaneously.

Walker said greater citizen participation in democratic processes was needed to fully realise a peaceful, inclusive democracy that empowers citizens to build a society that is more just, and that contributes to greater prosperity and stable economy.

According to Darren Walker, “Ford Foundation believes in the vision, aspirations and dreams of the people of West Africa. These dreams are for the same things that we dream of and walk here in America to live peacefully, rule of law, shared prosperity and an opportunity for everyone who seeks an education seeks to live with dignity and have a livelihood.

“But of course, democracy must deliver in order for these dreams and aspirations to be realised. Our work is simply to humbly serve. Serve all of you, serve the people of West Africa and ultimately serve the larger mission. More justice in this region, and more justice in the world.”

Also, Managing Director of Programs at the Open Society Foundations, Brian Kagoro said the fight for a more democratic West Africa is a fight for a West Africa that is free from imperial domination, neo-colonial political mortgaging, and external manipulation.