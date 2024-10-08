Aviation Ministry Partners ICRC on Infrastructure Devt

Kasim Sumaina in Abuja





The Ministry of Aviation and Aerospace Development has stated its readiness to partner with the Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission (ICRC) to develop the aviation sector.

Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development Mr. Festus Keyamo, made this known at the Ministry’s headquarters in Abuja while receiving the management of ICRC yesterday.

The Minister stated that Public Private Partnership (PPP) remains the best way to go if Nigeria’s infrastructure must develop and promised to set up a task force to drive the collaboration with a fixed timeline to ensure quick delivery.

He explained that upon assumption of office as Minister, he met lots of litigations which he has resolved and urged the ICRC to follow all legal processes in its quest for PPP.

Keyamo, however; thanked the ICRC over the initiative and reiterated the aviation Ministry’s commitment to deliver President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope agenda.

Responding, the Director General, ICRC, Dr. Jobson Oseodion Ewalefoh, thanked the Minister for his achievement in the aviation sector within a short time.

Oseodion, said the essence of the meeting was to solicit the ministry’s collaboration with the ICRC regarding infrastructure development.

According to him, “We considered the Aviation Ministry as pivotal Ministry for driving the Renewed Hope Agenda of Mr. President.

“Your ministry is key in driving the economy and we have decided to come to you because of your achievements.”

The ICRC helmsman emphasised that the Commission has removed all administrative bottlenecks and promised to get it right going forward.

Ewalefoh, added that there was every need to embrace PPP since the country was faced with infrastructure decay, stating that, “With the right infrastructure in place we will attract many investors into Nigeria, this is the time to improve the infrastructure in the aviation sector and we commend Mr President for his commitment so far.”