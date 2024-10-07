Worse than one sided



VIEW FROM THE GALLERY BY MAHMUD JEGA

Editors of Nigerian print and online newspapers and websites, are you not tired of using the word “sweep” to report the results of local government elections wherever they are held in Nigeria? Can’t you flip the pages of Roget’s Thesaurus, or even of the old Student’s Companion that we relied upon during our school days, to synonyms and reduce readers’ boredom?

Four Nigerian states, namely Jigawa, Benue, Akwa Ibom and Rivers, held local government elections [if they can be called that] this weekend. Early on Sunday morning, all the newspapers reported that “APC sweeps Benue council polls.” Chairman of Benue State Independent [if it can be called that] Electoral Commission, BSIEC, Richard Tombowua, said candidates of APC, which controls the state government but which is riven by divisions, won all 27 chairmanship and all 276 councillorships across the state, leaving none to the seven other political parties that contested the election. The word “contested” here should be qualified because quite often, small and virtually non-existent parties are mobilized to “contest” local elections in order to give them some credibility, although I am not necessarily saying that was what happened in Benue. The fact that the state’s governor is a Roman Catholic priest, there was widespread expectation that elections in Benue will rise above the Nigerian normal.

Weekend’s local government election in Rivers was the most anticipated in the country. Because it was not really an election; it was a mighty contest of egos between godfather and former godson; state power versus federal power; courts controversially wading in to stop an election when the Constitution empowers, in fact mandates, the state electoral commission to conduct a local election. Nigeria Police, which has got thousands of unobeyed court orders lying in its shelves, rushing to “obey” a court order and, not only refuse to provide security for an election but tried to thwart it. No one even knows which parties the top antagonists belong to. The godfather Nyesom Wike controls both the national and Rivers State PDP, is a serving minister in an APC government, and had made 27 members of the State Assembly loyal to him to all defect to APC. Governor Siminayi Fubara, on the other hand, was elected on PDP’s platform, never said he deserted it, has the support of fellow PDP governors, but just before the election, he directed his supporters to contest under the platform of almost unheard-of Action Peoples Party, APP.

Within hours of the election’s end, Rivers State Independent Electoral Commission (RSIEC) announced that APP “swept” 22 of the state’s 23 Local Government chairmanships. One LGA and the councillorships were yet to be declared but everyone knows that as night follows day, APP will sweep [that word again] all of them. The danger existed that someone will go to court on Monday and seek to quash the election, so Governor Fubara hurriedly swore in the elected chairmen on Sunday, usually a non-working day. At least, the worst Nigerian courts could do is to ask for the status quo to be maintained, and the status quo means Fubara’s men are sitting pretty on their seats.

Benue and Rivers were not the only cases of “sweep” this year. Local government polls were held in Borno State [luckily, months ahead of the Flood]. Again, the word “sweeps” was in play. Chairman of Borno State Independent Electoral Commission (BOSIEC), Alhaji Lawan Maina, announced that APC, which governs the state, won all 27 chairmanships and all 312 councilors in the state. Five other political parties that contested the election could not grab even one councillorship.

Nearby Yobe State, which was excised from Borno State 23 years ago has a very similar history and political culture, plus the most astute gentleman as Governor. It held local elections in April and the YOSIEC Chairman Dr. Mamman Mohamed announced that APC, which rules the state, swept all 17 chairmanships, 15 of them unopposed, and all the councillorships at stake. It was understandable that Borno and Yobe should exhibit similarities in political behaviour, but Bauchi State, which separated from them nearly 50 years ago, was also a case of sweep because in local elections held in August, PDP, which governs the state, swept all 20 chairmanships and all the councillorships.

PDP was also on a roll in Adamawa State, a state it controls. In local polls held in August, the party swept all 21 chairmanship seats. Chairman of the Adamawa State Independent Electoral Commission Alhaji Mohammed Umar said PDP also won 225 councillorship seats while the New Nigeria People’s Party won one seat in Demsa ward in Demsa Local Government Area. At least it was not a total sweep; PDP lost one councillorship seat!

PDP chapters in three other states were not as magnanimous as in Adamawa. In local council polls held in Oyo State in July, PDP candidates won all 33 chairmanship positions. OYSIEC chairman Isiaka Olagunju also said PDP won 499 of the 500 councillorship seats at stake, thus necessitating the use of the word “sweep” in all newspaper headlines.

Nor did PDP let go in Delta State, where local polls were held in July. Jerry Agbaike, chairperson of DSIEC who announced the results in Asaba, said PDP “swept” all 25 local government chairmanship seats and also “clinched” 499 of the 500 councillorship seats, losing one to the Allied Peoples Movement in Oshimili North Local Government Area. Agbaike said no election was held in Udu Local Government because the PDP chairmanship candidate was returned unopposed.

In Enugu State too, which is PDP controlled, the party was on a roll in local elections held in September. Prof. Christian Ngwu, Chairman of the Enugu State Independent Electoral Commission (ENSIEC), announced that PDP candidates won all chairmanship and all councillorship positions, another case of clean sweep.

Before you say PDP is the party of sweep, APC too did several clean sweeps of its own in recent local polls. Apart from the aforementioned ones in Borno, Yobe and Benue, APC candidates in Imo State “cleared” all the 27 local government chairmanships and all 305 councillorship seats in local elections. Charles Ejiogu, chairman of ISIEC, said “All the candidates of APC have been officially declared winners as Councilors and Executive Council Chairmen-elects.” At least in Imo, the word used was not “swept” but “cleared,” a sign that Roget’s Thesaurus was consulted for some variety.

In elections conducted by the Kebbi State Independent Electoral Commission (KESIEC) in early September, its chairman, Aliyu Mohammed Mera, announced that “APC won all the chairmanship and councillorship seats based on the results collated from the 21 local government areas where the elections were conducted.” APC is the ruling party in Kebbi State. PDP, which forced it into a run-off in last year’s governorship polls, did not participate in the election, citing allegations that KESIEC officials were affiliated with APC [as if that is not the case everywhere else]. No one expected Sokoto State to be different from Kebbi, two states that were not only together in the Hausa kingdoms, Sokoto Caliphate, Northern Region, North Western State and old Sokoto State but are remarkably similar in ethnic, religious, cultural and even political outlook, both of them ruled by APC. It was no surprise therefore that when Sokoto held local elections in late September, Chairman of SOSIEC Alhaji Aliyu Sulaiman announced that APC candidates “swept” all 23 chairmanship and all the councillorship seats at stake, even though 14 other political parties contested the election.

If “sweeping” is the stuff that both the nationally ruling APC and the main opposition PDP are made of, what about the other three political parties that control at least one state each in Nigeria? Well, we have already seen the stuff of one of them. In local elections held in Anambra State on September 28, All Progressives Grand Alliance [APGA], which rules the state, was said to have “coasted home to victory” in all 21 chairmanship and all 326 councillorship positions in the state. Chairman of ANSIEC Genevieve Osakwe announced the results in Awka. So, it made no difference that the state governor is a professor, who blows very heavy grammar, who was the governor of another place before Anambra, and yet ANSIEC is attached to APGA apron strings like all the rest of them?

We are waiting to see if things will be different in Abia, the only state controlled by Labour Party, and in Kano, the only state controlled by NNPP. I have my doubts, because newspaper reports said NNPP “primaries” were held in the house of its leader, Rabi’u Musa Kwankwaso, and some party stalwarts emerged from the house, protesting loudly that it was not democratic because the Leader anointed his favoured persons. I do not know if that was true, since I was not a delegate to the red-cap Kwankwasiyya “primaries.” But the real test will soon come when the state holds local elections. NNPP only just managed to edge out APC in last year’s governorship polls but no one will be surprised if it “sweeps” all the seats in the upcoming local elections.

This word “sweep,” I am fed up with it. All the “national” and “international” election observers who were harping on INEC’s perceived shortcomings in last year’s general elections as well as in some off-season governorship elections since then, what have they got to say about State “Independent” Electoral Commissions all over the country, regardless of region, religion or political party in power in the state? All the institutions created by the 1999 Constitution as amended have exhibited one failure or another in the discharge or lack of discharge of their duties, but that of SIECs is the most glaring. It is time to end this sweeping game by sweeping them out of the Constitution.