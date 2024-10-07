Flood: Kwara Urges Residents to Relocate to Higher Grounds

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

The Kwara State Government at the weekend urged residents of the state residing in some major riverine areas to relocate to higher grounds in view of the heavy rainfall that had overflown Asa Dam River and other riverine areas in the state.

The state commissioner for Environment, Hajia Nafisat Musa Buge, stated this in Ilorin on the trails of heavy rainfall in the state.

She however described the situation as a global phenomenon which can be attributed to the effect of climate change, on our environment as a result of natural phenomenon as well as human activities.



According to her, “It will be observed that our raining and dry seasons no longer fall on the normal transition months, as human influence has warmed the atmosphere, ocean and land, consequent upon which weather extremes are being witnessed across the globe, including our immediate communities and other states within the country”.

She said that it is a temporary situation, that will go, with time.

The commissioner added that, “the present administration under the leadership of Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq is deeply concerned about the impending flood situation and is taking proactive measures to ensure public safety, to curb this anomaly.



“Part of which is the continuous dredging of Asa River, since inception of office, construction of embankment, desilting of drainages across the state, provision of additional waste bins, expansion of the dump site for proper waste disposal, encouragement of wastes recycling, irrigation system for farmers and regular advocacy and sensitisation on environmental issues via the media and interfaces with relevant stakeholders and enforcements whenever necessary”.

She therefore called for calm among residents of the state on the trends currently being experienced in the volume, duration and pattern of rainfall which has led to massive flooding in some parts of the state.

While empathising with affected families, the commissioner said: “Our heart goes out to families that are worst hit by this natural phenomenon, who have either lost properties or their beloved ones.



“However, in order to avert loss of lives and property, we urge residents to quickly take the following safety steps; relocate to higher grounds, avoid travelling when it is raining and follow evacuation instructions by Ministry of Environment and the State Emergency Management Agencies (SEMAs) that will be moving round to provide support to the affected Communities.



“Furthermore, we urge residents to obtain necessary approvals from relevant government agencies, before embarking on buildings of any kind, desist from building houses close to or on the waterways.

“Heed flood warnings by stopping dumping of refuse along water courses, desilt surrounding drainages, stop open burning, plant trees, and promptly alert the Ministry of Environment on issues around you as government is doing all that is possible within the state resources, to encourage sustainable living and provide relief for Kwarans.



“We want to use this medium to implores individuals, NGOs and CSOs to kindly support government in climate change adaptation and advocacy, as this is crucial for us to build resilience and save our environment.

“There is a need for all of us to take ownership of our surroundings and encourage others to also do same, as the environment gives to us what we put in it.

“Members of the public are reminded that as our activities destroy the environment, our society keeps degrading it and this in turn comes to haunt us all.

“It is therefore, our collective responsibility, to improve the quality of our environment, to make it a better place for all and sundry”