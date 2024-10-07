Casava Boss Calls for Collaboration to Create Jobs, Drive Insurance Growth in Nigeria

Sunday Okobi

The Chief Executive Officer of Casava, Bode Pedro, has called for collaboration to address unemployment and increase insurance penetration in Nigeria.

He made the appeal at the Insurance Meets Tech 2024 (IMT 3.0), West Africa’s premier conference at the convergence of insurance and technology, which was successfully concluded on September 27, 2024, in Victoria Island, Lagos.

The event, which featured over 300 C-suite executives, 56 companies, and 50 distinguished speakers, marked a significant milestone in the region’s evolving insurance landscape.

This year, Casava, Nigeria’s leading digital micro-insurance provider, served as the official insurer of the event, providing attendees with immediate coverage for personal accidents and item losses. The partnership not only underscores Casava’s commitment to enhancing insurance accessibility but also aligns with the National Insurance Commission’s (NAICOM) agenda to expand micro-insurance offerings in Nigeria.

The CEO and Founder of Casava participated in a thought-provoking panel titled: Mainstreaming Tech in Insurance: Are We Ready for the Fusion?” during the exclusive IMT 3.0 forum moderated by Chief Client Officer at AXA Mansard, Rashidat Adebisi.

In his remarks, Pedro emphasised the pressing need for industry leaders to address unemployment and create opportunities.

He said: “I think one of the things we have to do, first of all as leaders is to remind ourselves that there are no jobs out there. People are hungry.”

“People need jobs. People need an opportunity to live their lives and grow. So I’m developing this thought process where we can be truly part of change. Because if you are part of the job creation, you will get insurance penetration. So, learn from the past, collaborate and create jobs to drive insurance.”

He further urged the insurance community to learn from past experiences and collaborate to create job opportunities that will benefit the industry as a whole.

“The question we should ask ourselves is what do we learn from the past as insurance leaders? How can we collaborate to create job opportunities that will drive through in the industry?” he added.

The session featured industry leaders, including Managing Director of Cornerstone Insurance Plc, Stephen Alangbo; CEO of Heirs Life Assurance, Niyi Onifade; MD/CEO of Peakthrust Insurance Brokers Ltd, Abimbola Onakomaiya; MD/CEO of Sanlam Nigeria, Tunde Mimiko and Co-founder/CEO of Mycover.ai, Adebowale Banjo. The discussion was focused on the pivotal role of technology in transforming the insurance sector.