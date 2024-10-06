Obasanjo, South-east Govs, Afenifere Leader, Adebanjo to Attend Iwuanyanwu’s Burial

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

Ahead of the burial of the late President-General, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, the Head of the Burial Planning Committee, Senator Ben Obi, said prominent Nigerians have indicated interest in attending the ceremony.

He said that ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo, and the five south-eastern governors along with foremost Yoruba leader, Chief Ayo Adebanjo, among others, would be present at the event.



The late entrepreneur and politician would be buried on November 1 at his country home in Attah, Imo State.

Obi, while briefing journalists in Abuja yesterday, said governors from the five south-eastern states had also reaffirmed their support.

Obi, who was represented at the event by the Chairman of the Media Sub-committee, Prof. Ike Ikechukwu, said the needed sensitisation was ongoing.

“We have continued with the needed sensitisation of respected elder statesmen and women, as well stakeholders, friends, and well-wishers within and outside the country.



“The South-east governors, in their last meeting, reaffirmed their resolve to give our leader the befitting and dignified exit rites he deserves.

“This is in addition to the support of national stakeholders and a diaspora community that is currently organising and projecting other activities in honour of Ahaejiagamba.



“As indicated in our earlier exchanges with the media, the series of activities lined up for this purpose will end with his final interment on the 1st of November, 2024”, he said.



Obi described Iwuanyanwu as a gift by God to Ndigbo, the country, and to the world in general who touched many lives, communities, and sectors in his long and eventful life.

“He invested heavily in nation-building, group cohesion, and the struggle for equity in our national life,” he said.

The President of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Mr Chris Isiguzo, described the late Igbo leader as a worthy Nigerian who should be celebrated by all.

Isiguzo described Iwuanyanwu as a patriotic Nigerian who impacted positively on the lives of many Nigerians.