  • Sunday, 6th October, 2024

Kellyrae Wins Big Brother Naija Season 9

Life & Style | 2 hours ago

Vanessa Obioha

After 10 weeks in the Big Brother Naija ‘No Loose Guard’ house, Kellyrae has emerged as the winner of the season, beating 27 other housemates who entered the show in pairs.

Kellyrae, whose real name is Kingsley Sule, entered the house with his wife, Kassia, under the pair name ‘DoubleKay.’ A professional singer and the youngest child of his family, Kellyrae was often described as a strategist throughout the show. He and his wife kept their marital status a secret from the other housemates, though many suspected there was more to their relationship. Kassia was evicted in the penultimate week, leaving Kellyrae to continue alone.

The live finale kicked off with energetic performances from Joeboy and Qing Madi. Host Ebuka Obi-Uchendu quickly moved into the eviction announcements, which saw Sooj, Anita, Ozee, Nelly, Victoria, and Onyeka leave the house, narrowing the competition down to Wanni and Kellyrae as the final two.

Kellyrae claimed the title of Big Brother Naija ‘No Loose Guard’ season winner, taking home the grand prize of N100 million. He is the first married man to win the show.

