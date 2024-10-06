Akume, 4 Govs, Lawmakers, Gen. Gusau, Others to attend Olusunle’s Book Launch

Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Senator George Akume, will on Wednesday lead dignitaries to the launch of two books written by the renowned poet, journalist and scholar, Tunde Olusunle.

A statement by Bolaji Afolabi of the Book Launch Media Committee, said Governor Usman Ododo of Kogi; Governor Kefas Agbu of Taraba; Governor Ahmad Aliyu of Sokoto and Governor Dauda Lawal of Zamfara will be in attendance.

Elder statesmen including former National Security Adviser, General Aliyu Mohammed Gusau; former Minority Leader, Enyinnaya Abaribe; and respected journalist and pioneer Chairman of the Niger Delta Development Commission, Chief Onyema Ugochukwu, will also grace the event.

The books billed for launch are: Orisirisi: Vistas on Contemporary Politics in Nigeria, a 470-page anthology of 60 essays; and Toasts, Tributes and Wreaths, a 308-page volume of 46 essays.

Respected newspaper columnist and former Media Adviser to President Bola Tinubu during his years as governor of Lagos, Segun Ayobolu, who wrote the Foreword to Orisirisi noted that it was a kaleidoscope “of the many ills that incapacitate our country today.”

According to him, Olusunle opens up on “leadership ineptness, monsters corruption, pervasive poverty, galloping inflation and escalating indebtedness.”

In her appraisal of Toasts, Tributes and Wreaths, Professor Omotayo Oloruntoba-Oju noted that the volume “masterfully weaves together an embroidery of stories, each thread representing a unique lifetime, a significant milestone and a profound moment in the existence of the narrative personae.”

Oloruntoba-Oju who is an expert on African, Caribbean and African-American literatures, enjoined readers and literary aficionados to “be prepared to be captivated by the eloquence of Olusunle’s narrations.”

This according to her is achieved through a painstaking blend of “research, journalism and prosaic skills.” The collection, she averred, ‘is a testament to versatility and depth.”

Other dignitaries expected at the event scheduled for 2pm at the Shehu Musa Yar’Adua Centre, Central Area, Abuja. include former governor of Benue state, Senator Gabriel Torwua Suswam, and former governor of Kogi State, Captain Idris Ichalla Wada; former Political Adviser to the President, Senator Ben Obi, and parliamentarians from Olusunle’s home in Kogi State, Senators Sunday Karimi, who is Chairman, Senate Committee on Services, Barrister Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan and Jibrin Isah

Deputy Majority Leader of the Senate, Senator Lola Ashiru, (Kwara), Senator Osita Izunaso, (Imo), Senator Okechukwu Ezea, (Enugu), Senator Austin Akobundu, (Abia); Senator Ned Nwoko, (Delta), Senator Smart Adeyemi and Senator Dino Melaye.

The statement said Chairman of House of Representatives Committee on Customs, Hon. Leke Joseph Abejide (representing Yagba federal constituency) will lead his colleagues, notably Hon. Dickson Tarkighir (representing Makurdi/Guma federal constituency in Benue State) and Hon. Idris Salman (representing Kabba-Bunu/Ijumu federal constituency in Kogi State) to the event.

According to the statement, Orisirisi: Vistas on Contemporary Politics in Nigeria and Toasts, Tributes and Wreaths will be reviewed at the event by Professor of English, Gbenga Ibileye, who is a member of the Nigerian Academy of Letters, (MNAL) and orator of the Federal University Lokoja, (FUL).

Olusunle, an established and widely studied poet has three published volumes of poetry to his name. He also published two volumes of essays before the pair scheduled for launch. He served on the elite Editorial Board of the Daily Times and worked with three Kogi State Governors, civilian and military as Director of Information and Chief Press Secretary.

Olusunle, who served as aide of former President Olusegun Obasanjo, holds a doctorate in Media Arts and is a Professor of Creative Writing at the University of Abuja. He has authored and published dozens of rigorously researched academic papers in peer-reviewed Nigerian and foreign journals, books and festschrifts, especially on literature, media and communication.