Tetra Pak, WeCyclers Partner on Waste Management in Lagos

Tetra Pak and WeCyclers through a strategic partnership are aiming to turn the tide of waste management in Lagos.

This followed the launch of a scheme that rewards residents for recycling used beverage cartons (UBCs), promising a cleaner city and a boost to the local economy.

According to a statement, effective waste management remains a critical challenge in many developing countries, where rapid urbanisation and population growth often outpace the infrastructure needed to handle the resulting waste.

“In cities like Lagos, waste frequently accumulates in streets, waterways, and informal dumpsites, creating environmental and health hazards. Traditional waste management systems struggle to keep up, and innovative solutions are urgently needed to address the growing problem.

“The partnership was officially unveiled on Friday, July 12, 2024, with a community event in Lagos Island. The response was overwhelmingly positive, with residents eager to participate in the scheme. The initiative is simple: residents collect their used juice and milk packs, deposit them at nearby WeCyclers kiosks, and receive immediate cash payments based on the weight of the cartons.

“This novel approach addresses several pressing issues simultaneously. Firstly, it tackles the problem of UBC waste, which often ends up in landfills or littering the environment. By incentivising recycling, the scheme encourages residents to dispose of their waste responsibly. Secondly, it provides a sustainable income stream for locals, particularly in a city where economic opportunities can be scarce.”

Experts believe that initiatives like this were crucial in addressing Lagos’ waste management crisis. By transforming waste into a valuable resource, the partnership between Tetra Pak and WeCyclers would be setting a precedent for other cities facing similar challenges.

At the recently concluded Propak West Africa event held in Lagos, the Managing Director of Tetra Pak West Africa, Haithem Debbiche, reiterated the company’s commitment to sustainability, “Our goal in Nigeria, is to develop sustainable recycling solutions and low carbon circular economy. And to do this we need to boost the recycling value chain and local recycling industry. Hence, Tetra Pak is partnering with key stakeholders to implement sustainable recycling and collection processes with Wecyclers, Oliver Adam and other future partners.”

“While the scheme is still in its early stages, the initial enthusiasm from residents is a promising sign. If successful, it could potentially be replicated in other parts of Nigeria and even serve as a model for other developing countries struggling with waste management.”

“I never thought I could earn money from my trash,” Omolola Rufai, a Lagos Island resident said.

“This initiative is a game-changer. It’s cleaning up our community and putting money in our pockets. I’m so excited to be part of something that’s good for both people and the environment.”

The road ahead is undoubtedly challenging, but the Tetra Pak and WeCyclers partnership represents a significant step forward in Lagos’ quest for a cleaner and more sustainable future.