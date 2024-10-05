Nasarawa Electoral Commission Reschedules LG Poll for Nov 2

Igbawase Ukumba in Lafia

The Nasarawa State Independent Electoral Commissions (NASIEC) yesterday rescheduled the Nasarawa State Local Government Councils Elections across the 13 local government areas of the state for November 2, 2024.

An Originating Summons by the Federal High Court, Lafia had compelled NASIEC to postpone indefinitely all activities leading to the conduct of the state councils elections earlier scheduled for August 31, 2024.

However, the commission had conducted the last Local Government Councils Elections on October 6, 2021 and the present council officials were sworn-in on October 8, 2021 for a tenure of three years which will end on Monday October 7, 2024.

Consequently at a press briefing in Lafia, Chairman of the commission, Ayuba Wandai Usman, announced November 2, 2024 as the rescheduled date for the Nasarawa State Local Government Councils Elections.

He said the chairmanship and councilorship elections would be held on Saturday 2nd November, 2024.

According to him, “The place of delivery of nomination papers for the elective offices would be at the commission’s headquarters in Lafia, adding that a timeline of activities of the elections has been released.

He appealed to l citizens of the state to support the commission in the discharge of its statutory mandate by coming out enmasse to participate in the forthcoming LGA elections and conducting themselves lawfully, responsibly and orderly.