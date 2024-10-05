  • Saturday, 5th October, 2024

Nasarawa Electoral Commission Reschedules LG Poll for Nov 2

Nigeria | 2 hours ago

Igbawase Ukumba in Lafia

The Nasarawa State Independent Electoral Commissions (NASIEC) yesterday rescheduled the Nasarawa State Local Government Councils Elections across the 13 local government areas of the state for November 2, 2024.
An Originating Summons by the Federal High Court, Lafia had compelled NASIEC to postpone indefinitely all activities leading to the conduct of the state councils elections earlier scheduled for August 31, 2024.
However, the commission had conducted the last Local Government Councils Elections on October 6, 2021 and the present council officials were sworn-in on October 8, 2021 for a tenure of three years which will end on Monday October 7, 2024.
Consequently at a press briefing in Lafia, Chairman of the commission, Ayuba Wandai Usman, announced November 2, 2024 as the rescheduled date for the Nasarawa State Local Government Councils Elections.
He said the chairmanship and councilorship elections would be held on Saturday 2nd November, 2024.
According to him, “The place of delivery of nomination papers for the elective offices would be at the commission’s headquarters in Lafia, adding that a timeline of activities of the elections has been released.
He appealed to l citizens of the state to support the commission in the discharge of its statutory mandate by coming out enmasse to participate in the forthcoming LGA elections and conducting themselves lawfully, responsibly and orderly.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.