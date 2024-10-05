  • Saturday, 5th October, 2024

MultiChoice Announces Revamp of SuperSport Variety Channels

Sport | 1 hour ago

MultiChoice Nigeria has announced a revamp of its SuperSport variety channels, which will take effect from October 9 on GOtv.

This upgrade will introduce exciting changes to the current lineup, aimed at providing customers with an enhanced sports viewing experience.

The current SuperSport Select Channels will be rebranded to SuperSport Africa, and a new channel, SuperSport Action, will be introduced to bring customers access to a broader range of sporting events, including UFC and additional Champions League games.

Speaking on the revamp, Tope Oshunkeye, Executive Head of Marketing at MultiChoice West Africa, stated that the new channels will offer sports enthusiasts a vibrant mix of high-quality highlights, repeats of relevant sports, boxing events and much more.

“The channel revamp is part of our ongoing efforts to enhance our sports offering and provide our customers with more unbeatable sports content that resonates with them. The new channels will feature the latest sports action from across the globe, but with a focus on content that’s specifically tailored for the African viewer. This includes local boxing, UFC events, comprehensive analysis, and a variety of other engaging content. We remain committed to delivering the best sporting action to our customers and continuously look for ways to delight them with more choice, exciting live content, and great value,” Oshunkeye said.

The revamp will result in the following changes across GOtv packages:  Africa will replace Select 2 (Channel 64) on GOtv Jinja & GOtv Jolli Packages. SS Africa and SS Africa 2 will replace Select 1 and Select 2 (Channels 63 & 64) on GOtv Max Package. SS Africa and SS Africa 2 will replace Select 1 and Select 2, while SS Action will replace Select 3 (Channel 69) on GOtv Supa & SupaPlus Packages.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.