MultiChoice Announces Revamp of SuperSport Variety Channels

MultiChoice Nigeria has announced a revamp of its SuperSport variety channels, which will take effect from October 9 on GOtv.

This upgrade will introduce exciting changes to the current lineup, aimed at providing customers with an enhanced sports viewing experience.

The current SuperSport Select Channels will be rebranded to SuperSport Africa, and a new channel, SuperSport Action, will be introduced to bring customers access to a broader range of sporting events, including UFC and additional Champions League games.

Speaking on the revamp, Tope Oshunkeye, Executive Head of Marketing at MultiChoice West Africa, stated that the new channels will offer sports enthusiasts a vibrant mix of high-quality highlights, repeats of relevant sports, boxing events and much more.

“The channel revamp is part of our ongoing efforts to enhance our sports offering and provide our customers with more unbeatable sports content that resonates with them. The new channels will feature the latest sports action from across the globe, but with a focus on content that’s specifically tailored for the African viewer. This includes local boxing, UFC events, comprehensive analysis, and a variety of other engaging content. We remain committed to delivering the best sporting action to our customers and continuously look for ways to delight them with more choice, exciting live content, and great value,” Oshunkeye said.

The revamp will result in the following changes across GOtv packages: Africa will replace Select 2 (Channel 64) on GOtv Jinja & GOtv Jolli Packages. SS Africa and SS Africa 2 will replace Select 1 and Select 2 (Channels 63 & 64) on GOtv Max Package. SS Africa and SS Africa 2 will replace Select 1 and Select 2, while SS Action will replace Select 3 (Channel 69) on GOtv Supa & SupaPlus Packages.