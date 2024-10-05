Governors to Unveil Programmes on Girl-child Empowerment, Quality Education Initiatives Oct. 10

Chuks Okocha in Abuja

Nigerian governors have slated October 10th this year to unveil their plans to enhance the girl-child empowerment in the country.

The initiative themed, ‘Girl-Child Empowerment through Quality Education’, aligns with the United Nations General Assembly’s resolution 66/170, adopted on December 19, 2011, which established the International Day of the Girl-Child.



The Girl-Child initiative is to reaffirm the governors’ commitment to addressing the challenges that girls face in Nigeria, particularly in education.



According to a statement by the Head of Education Department, Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF), Dr. Ebenezer Leo, the international conference will launch the Girl-Child Education Volunteers’ Advocates (GICEVA) initiative, a platform designed to engage volunteers in advocating for girl-child education across Nigeria.



“The conference will also unveil the Face of the Girl-Child Ambassadors, who will represent the commitment to girl-child education among corp members (NYSC) in Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT),” Ebenezer said.



According to the Head of the Education Department of the Governors’ Forum, “Key objectives of the conference include the official launch of GICEVA, which aims to mobilise volunteers through the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) and Community Development Service (CDS) Groups to promote girl-child enrollment in local governments across Nigeria.”



Additionally, Ebenezer said the unveiling of the Face of the Girl-Child Ambassadors will celebrate the academic successes of top graduates, empowering them to advocate for girls’ education in their states, with coordination provided by an overall ambassador for a one-year term.



“Another important aspect of the conference is the signing of a Declaration by the state Commissioners of Education, affirming their commitment to support and fund girl-child education in Nigeria up to the Senior Secondary School level. This Declaration will be developed in collaboration with organizations dedicated to promoting girls’ education globally,” he stressed

He said that the conference agenda includes presentations from development partners and donor agencies, who will discuss the current landscape of girl-child education in Nigeria, highlighting trends, challenges, and potential solutions.



“Engaging panel discussions featuring experts, educators, and activists will explore the barriers to girl-child education and the strategies needed to overcome them. Workshops and training sessions will also be conducted for GICEVA members, equipping them with essential advocacy skills.

“The second day of the conference will feature keynote addresses from eminent speakers, including education experts and government officials, emphasising the critical importance of girl-child education. The formal launch of the GICEVA initiative will take place, alongside the unveiling of the Face of the Girl-Child Ambassadors, symbolizing academic excellence and commitment to girls’ education.

“The event will conclude with a significant signing ceremony, where state education commissioners will endorse the Declaration Education Financing, thereby reinforcing their dedication to improving girl-child education in Nigeria.

“The anticipated outcomes of this conference are substantial. The establishment of GICEVA is expected to enhance advocacy efforts for girl child education, mobilizing more volunteers to engage in promoting education at the grassroots level. The signing of the Declaration will solidify the government’s commitment to supporting and funding girl child education initiatives,” the statement said.

Ebenezer said that the Face of the Girl-Child Ambassadors will serve as role models, inspiring young girls to pursue academic excellence and advocate for their rights to education.