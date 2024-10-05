GBFoods’ Cataract Surgery Camp Transforms Lives in Enugu

Vanessa Obioha

For millions of Nigerians affected by cataracts, the gift of sight is often a daily struggle. Yet, thanks to the collaborative efforts of GBFoods, Fundacion Elena Barraquer, and the Niger Foundation Hospital and Diagnostic Centre, hundreds of lives in Enugu have been transformed. From September 16 to 20, 2024, nearly 500 individuals received free cataract surgeries, restoring not only their vision but also their hope for a better future.

Now in its third edition and the second time it has been held in Enugu, the initiative has completed over 1,000 surgeries to date. The camp brought together medical professionals and volunteers, underscoring GBFoods’ growing commitment to corporate social responsibility. Beyond its core business of nourishing lives through food, GBFoods is addressing critical community health needs, making a lasting impact.

Cataracts remain a leading cause of preventable blindness in Nigeria, especially among the elderly, according to a study by the International Journal of Community Medicine and Public Health. In many communities where access to healthcare is limited, a treatable condition like cataracts often leads to permanent blindness. The GBFoods Cataract Surgery Camp aimed to change that by providing free surgeries, screenings, post-operative medications, and eyeglasses.

“Sustainability is at the heart of our business at GBFoods. For us, it’s divided into three key areas. First is nutrition—ensuring that all our products provide the right nourishment for our consumers. The second is the environment—making sure that through our sourcing, manufacturing, and operations, we leave a positive impact. Lastly, and most importantly, are our communities,” said the General Manager of GBFoods, Vincent Egbe.

He further elaborated on the objective of the initiative. “Being a part of driving the prosperity of the people is our third pillar, and that’s where this program comes in. It helps people with cataracts regain their sight. Consumers who can see are more productive, which improves their welfare and, in turn, fosters greater prosperity within their communities.”

For the patients who attended the camp, the impact was life-changing. One elderly woman, who had struggled with impaired vision for years, expressed her gratitude: “I see, and the difference is unbelievable. I’m so grateful to GBFoods and everyone involved. They even gave us gifts—Gino tomato paste, spices, and seasoning. I can’t wait to use them in my jollof rice and fried rice. I appreciate everyone who participated in this event. May God bless you all.”

Another patient, returning for his second surgery after a successful operation the previous year, was equally thankful: “This is my second time here. I did it last year, and when I got to know that they are doing the exercise again this year, I decided to come to do the right eye. I’m grateful to the organisers, security, sponsors, and hospital management for making this possible. The process was smooth, and I’m leaving with my vision restored”

These personal stories highlight how restoring sight also restores independence, purpose, and the ability to contribute to family and community life. The ripple effect extends far beyond the individuals treated, as patients return to work and re-engage with daily life.

In partnership with Fundacion Elena Barraquer and the Niger Foundation Hospital, shows the power of collaboration in tackling public health challenges. By aligning with the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goal 3, which emphasizes good health and well-being, GBFoods is contributing to a global movement to improve healthcare access.

As the camp continues to grow, GBFoods’ involvement exemplifies how businesses can drive meaningful change through thoughtful CSR. For the nearly 500 individuals who left the camp with clear vision, their brighter futures indicate the transformative power of collaboration and compassion.