Woodhall Capital, NACC to Recognise Mo Abudu with  Award

Woodhall Capital has announced its partnership with the Nigerian-American Chamber of Commerce (NACC) for their upcoming Breakfast Meeting with the topic, “How the Changing Banking Sector Landscape Can Support Nigeria’s Socioeconomic Reforms,” taking place on Tuesday, October 8th, 2024 in Lagos.

Also at the meeting, Woodhall Capital will honour Mo Abudu with the Visionary Leadership Award as she celebrates her 60th birthday. Mo Abudu has significantly influenced the growth of the entertainment and media sectors in Nigeria, promoting cultural exchange between Nigeria and the United States.

According to statement issued by the Acting Director General of NACC, Ms. Wofai Samuel, the guest speaker of the breakfast meeting is the immediate past President of Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN), Mr. Kenneth Opara, while the discussants are: Chief Executive Officer(CEO) of the American Business Council (ABC), Mrs. Margaret Olele; former Director of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), and Chairman, ICC Banking Commission of the International Chamber of Commerce Nigeria, Dr. (Mrs) Omolara Akanji.

Also on the panel to review the guest speaker’s presentation is President, Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN), Otunba Francis Meshioye, while Founder/Chairman of Proshare, one of Nigeria’s leading financial hubs, Mr. Olufemi Awoyemi, will be the moderator.

“This event will equip Nigerian and American businesses with insights and strategies for navigating the current economic landscape. The chief host is Alhaji Sheriff Balogun, National President of the Nigerian-American Chamber of Commerce, Nigeria’s foremost bi-lateral chamber established in 1960.

The Founder of Woodhall Capital, Mojisola Hunponu-Wusu, spoke on the collaboration with NACC to enhance business relations between both countries while recognising the achievements of Mo Abudu.

“Her work has elevated the creative landscape in Nigeria and contributed to the country’s global presence. This partnership aims to facilitate discussions that will benefit businesses on both sides of the Atlantic,” she said.

Woodhall Capital is a leading financial advisory firm that has raised over $5 billion from various funding sources across the globe. The funds have been raised to support local financial institutions, multinationals and conglomerates operating in various economic sectors in Nigeria and across Africa.