Niger  Plans for the Return of IDPs to their Ancestral Homes

Nigeria | 2 hours ago

Laleye Dipo in Minnalí

The Niger State Government in partnership with stakeholders has commenced plans to return Internally Displaced People’s (IDPs) to their ancestral homes.

There are over 5,000 IDPs mostly women and children in different camps in Zumba and Kuta as a result of attacks on their communities by bandits and terrorists.

The Senator representing Niger East Senatorial Zone of Niger State, Senator Mohammed Sani Musa, made this known when he led a high powered team to the IDP Camp in Kuta..

Senator Musa who is the Senate committee chairman on finance disclosed that he was collaborating with the state government and other agencies for a smooth return of the IDPs to their homes.

“With the commitments I have  seen so far and the hope of stabilisation of security soonest, you will all return to your homes soon,” Musa declared.

He charged the IDPs to continue to live peacefully with one another, adding that for the period before they returned home efforts will be made to make them as comfortable as possible 

Apart from a total cash donation of N16.3 million, Senator Musa also distributed  300 bags of rice, 300 cartons of Spaghetti, 300 cartons of Macaroni to the displaced people in the Kuta camp in addition to donating N10,000 to each of them.

 In addition, the senator gave N5 million for the welfare of the camp.

The Special Adviser Political Matters  to Governor Mohammed Umaru Bago, Mr. Nma Kolo; members of the Niger State House of  Assembly  from the Senatorial zone as well as APC chieftains were on the senators team to Kuta.

