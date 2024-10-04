NAOWA Supports 80 Widows of War Heroes in  Adamawa 

Daji Sani in Yola

The Nigerian Army Officers’ Wives Association (NAOWA) 23 Brigade Chapter celebrated Nigeria’s 64th Independence anniversary with a charitable outreach programme, supporting 80 widows and children who were mostly victims of war.

NAOWA 23 Brigade Chapter Zonal Coordinator, Mrs. Comfort Zawaya, made the disclosure at the event organized by NAOWA at Warrant Officers and Sergeant Mess at the headquarters of 23 Armourd Bridge in Yola Adamawa State.

She said about 80 widows and less privilege were drawn from the barrack community to receive financial support and food items. Mrs Zawaya, reaffirmed the association’s commitment to empowering women and children.

“We recognise your challenges and sacrifices, NAOWA will continue to support you, ensuring your well-being and dignity,”she said

She further explained that the outreach programme was aimed at providing relief and hope to families affected by the loss of their loved ones

“NAOWA’s efforts have consistently demonstrated compassion and dedication” said Mrs Zawaya.

She also urged the widows to uphold and reflect on the values that unite Nigeria, striving for a brighter future.

The event featured financial assistance, food distribution, games, dinner, and group photographs. The atmosphere was filled with joy and gratitude. Mrs. Patrick, representing the beneficiaries, thanked NAOWA for their kindness. “This outreach has brought hope and relief to our families,” she said.

NAOWA’s National President, Mrs. Mariya Lagbaja, and the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Taoreed Abiodun Lagbaja, were acknowledged for their support.

The 23 Brigade Chapter’s outreach exemplifies NAOWA’s humanitarian mission. By empowering vulnerable women and children, NAOWA fosters a stronger, more resilient community.