Mbah’s Growth-related Scheme in Enugu’s 17 LGAs

OguejiofoUjam writes about the numerous transformational projects being executed by Governor Peter Mbah of Enugu State in all the 17 local government areas of the state and their impact on the citizenry.

All over Nigeria, the reformation of the Local Government system has become obvious and urgent. The new consciousness is permeating into the polity. As such, it should be taken for granted that it cannot be business as usual, as far as the activities at the local government councils, especially financial accountability and governance, are concerned.

The financial autonomy of Local Government councils has opened a new vista, thus encouraging democratic governance at the grassroots. That impetus has also challenged the ingenuity of state governors, such that it is becoming apparent how far state chief executives can go in moderating the affairs at the third tier of government without encouraging the impunity that has long held the councils down.

With the window for caretaker committees finally closed by the Supreme Court ruling on the direct allocation of federated funds to the Local Governments, many states have been holding council elections so as not to run foul of the law and incur the wrath of the Federal Accounts Allocation Committee (FAAC).

As various states hold elections into the Local Councils, it is noteworthy that the current administration in Enugu State is one of the few state governments that never experimented with the bogey of Caretaker committees.

Consequently, three distinct takeaways emerged from recent Local Government council election in the Coal City State.

In the first place, Governor Peter Mbah showed his deep understanding of the challenges and shortcomings of grassroots governance in the state.

Secondly, the Enugu State chief executive demonstrated in clear terms that he is intentional about taking the state to enviable heights through disruptive thinking. On this score, the LG poll exposed the governor’s determination to trump political impunity, budgeting opacity and indolence with his developmental blueprint and imprint.

Then there is the silent issue of personnel quality selection by Mbah who has been deploying his eye for excellence in the choice of his lieutenants. As a high-flying private sector champion, the Enugu State chief executive seems to understand that it takes a competent and committed team to turn a grandiose and futuristic vision into a mission of limitless possibilities.

All these three indices factored into the recent election into the 17 Local Government councils of the state. The appointment of an academic, Prof. Christian Ngwu, as the Chairman of Enugu State Independent Electoral Commission (ENSIEC) signalled the Governor’s resolve to get it right with the grassroots governance.

Ngwu, a no nonsense former Professor at the Department of Mass Communication in the Enugu State University of Science and Technology (ESUT), showed himself a stickler for rules, when he worked with political parties to agree on September 21 as the election date after the State High Court presided over by Justice C. V. C. Ezeugwu ordered that the polls be held within 30 days.

The election, which was earlier scheduled for October 5, 2024 became a subject of litigation when some stakeholders observed the prolonged vacuum in the third tier of government. The last elected chairmen and councils vacated office on June 4, 2024 at the expiration of their two-year tenure and despite pressures from politicians, the state government refused to appoint caretaker committees for the 17 councils.

ENSIEC’s insistence on holding the LG poll on September 21 demonstrated Ngwu’s determination to guide the commission as an impartial arbiter not beholden to the governing Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

It was this single-minded resolve to play by the law by the ENSIEC chairman that roused opposition political parties to take active interest in the election, thereby making it very competitive.

That PDP decided to put its acts together by nominating acceptable candidates without the usual disdain for laid down regulations could in part be traceable to the nuances from the New Sheriff at the ENSIEC.

But the seemingly most important take away of the electioneering process is Governor Mbah’s personal involvement in marketing the candidates of his party, PDP. The Governor made the progression of his N260billion grassroots projects as the unique selling proposal to the citizens of the state.

Under the ambitious and inclusive N260billion projects, each ward in the state was allocated specific projects worth N1billion based on needs assessment.

The scheme, which is believed to have been patterned after the operation Visit Every Community programme of Sullivan Chime administration, ensures a seamless and simultaneous implementation of developmental programmes in the 260 wards of Enugu State.

By initiating the more than 1, 000 developmental and job-creating projects at the grassroots, it could be said that the new council bosses and councillors would hit the ground running along the lines of Governor Mbah’s disruptive innovativeness contained in the ‘Tomorrow is Here’ maxim.

Speaking at the grand finale of the PDP campaigns at the famous Okpara Square, Enugu, the governor disclosed that the grassroots projects have been up and running. He therefore enjoined the electorate to cast their votes for the PDP flag bearers to ensure maintenance, sustenance and continuity.

While remarking that PDP took conscious steps to elect credible candidates during the primary elections, Governor Mbah said his administration acknowledges the fact that the rural areas were the most challenged and deserving of developmental projects.

However, the governor disclosed that his administration has resolved to change the narrative, stressing, “We are building in your various wards, 260 Smart Green Schools and 260 Type 2 Primary Healthcare Centres.

“It is not just about the brick and mortar. It is to ensure that every child has access to quality learning facility. And, beyond quality learning, we are talking about the robotics, mechatronics, augmented realities, artificial intelligence, virtual reality and computer-generated images.

“The idea is that in 10 to 15 years from now, no child in Enugu State would ever be poor. We are spending over a billion naira in every ward. What that means is that we are generating wealth in every community.

“The bye-products of these activities are employment generation and wealth creation so that our people would not longer be hungry. It is not about giving you handouts. It is about providing you jobs so you can work and get paid.”

According to the governor, “When we say power to the people in PDP, we understand where power belongs.”

“You entrusted your mandate to those who will hit the ground running. We are currently executing over 1,000 projects in our state. And what that means is that you have not entrusted your future to people that will use it for trial and error,” he declared.

With Mbah’s lofty plans and policy options, it is expected that when the newly elected councillors and chairmen of the 17 Local Government councils take office, they would complete the loop and complement the ongoing efforts to sustain development at the grassroots.

The beautiful thing is that the Enugu State chief executive has already provided the outline of what development should look like in the state through his combined programmes to leapfrog the state’s economy from $4billlion to $30billion.

What is more? The recent bold effort to ignite industrialisation and stimulate agri-business in the state means that there would be no room for indolence, impunity and playing to the gallery by the council chairmen as obtained in the past.

Governor Mbah had, while initialling for the state government in a partnership venture with Jelfah Group for the revitalisation of the Sunrise Flour Mills, stated: “When we say Enugu State is open for business, we are truly committed to it. We understand how to make a win-win deal, both for the investors and for the people of Enugu State.”

Sunrise Flour Mills situated in Emene Industrial Layout of the state was founded by the Jim Nwobodo administration in the second republic. The reactivation of the mill is part of Governor Mbah’s plan to bring life to many comatose industries in the state.

Last November while congratulating the governor for his Appeal Court victory, some former floor functionaries of Enugu State House of Assembly, urged Governor Mbah to begin the revival of moribund industries in the state as contained in his manifesto.

Prominent among these abandoned revenue yielding establishment include, the Sunrise Flour Mills, Emene; Hotel Presidential, Enugu; Enugu State Transport Company, Niger-Gas, Niger Steel, Anambra Vegetable Oil and Nachi Building Materials Market.

It should be noted that the Enugu State chief servant has been tackling this assignment with equal gusto in a web like manner that emphasises the integrative model of his developmental strategy.

At the brief ceremony announcing the joint venture between Enugu State Government and Jelfah Group, Mbah disclosed how his administration secured an investment size of N100billion with Pragmatic Palms Limited some time ago.

Accordingto him: “Today, we have just witnessed Enugu State, again, securing another investment size of N40bn. This investment will see Jelfah Group investing N24bilion into the existing Enugu Sunrise Flour Mills. N22billion will be directed into revamping and resuscitation of the Sunrise Flower Mill, and N2billion is going to come to the State by way of cash.”

It is believed that with responsible democratic governance taking roots at the grassroots and these investment designs and development strategies for the communities begin to bear fruits, Governor Mbah would have delivered on his mandate and fulfilled his grand promise that in Enugu State, ‘Tomorrow is Here.’

-Prof Ujam writes from University of Nigeria, Nsukka.