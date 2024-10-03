QNET Highlights Roles of V-CON in Direct Selling Industry as Journalists Share Delightful Experiences

Emma Okonji

QNET, a global lifestyle and wellness direct selling company with presence in over 25 countries, Nigeria inclusive, yesterday, highlighted V-CON’s influence on the direct selling industry.

CEO, Transblue, Akeem Ajisafe, who is QNET’s legal partner in Nigeria, highlighted the roles during VCON 2024 Media Experience sharing webinar.

According to him, V-CON is QNET’s largest gathering of network marketing professionals, experienced business leaders, and global entrepreneurs associated with the QI Group’s flagship business.

He said: “The direct selling market, which is valued at about $167,694 million as of 2023, is projected to reach around $204.89 billion by 2032 to speed up economic growth in Nigeria. This growth presents a great opportunity for entrepreneurs to leverage the direct selling business model to enhance their economic prospects with minimal capital.”

He however explained that unfortunately, direct selling is largely misunderstood in Nigeria and many African countries due to the prevalence of pyramid schemes and fraudulent practices posing as legitimate direct- selling companies, adding that V-CON thus plays a significant role in dispelling those misconceptions by emphasising the importance of ethical practices, networking, and building sustainable businesses.

He further explained that V-Convention 2024, which held recently in Penang, Malaysia, also highlighted the value of direct selling as a means of personal and financial empowerment, showcasing the success stories of entrepreneurs who have built their businesses through QNET’s direct selling model.

“QNET is committed to ethical practices and transparency. We are working to educate the public about the benefits of direct selling and to dispel negative stereotypes. We believe that Nigeria has a bright future in the direct selling industry. By embracing this model, entrepreneurs can create jobs, generate wealth, and contribute to the country’s economic growth”, Ajisafe said.

QNET’s Senior Legal Counsel for sub-Saharan Africa, Theodocia Quartey, explained the significance of the V-CON media webinar. According to her, “The event provided a platform for attendees to deepen their product knowledge, engage with experts, and experience dynamic networking opportunities. It’s a testament to QNET’s unwavering commitment to innovation and sustainability.”

She further explained that VCON featured a diverse range of activities, including product demonstrations, workshops, and inspirational speeches. Attendees had the opportunity to learn about QNET’s latest offerings, such as the eGuardX, a device designed to protect against the harmful effects of electromagnetic radiation.

ARISE NEWS broadcaster from Nigeria, Sulaiman Aledeh, one of the journalists that attended the recent V-CON in Malaysia, described his experience as thrilling. He said: “The V-Convention was more than just a business event. It was a gathering of like-minded individuals who are passionate about personal growth, entrepreneurship, and wellness. The energy and enthusiasm were palpable, and it was inspiring to see so many people coming together to support each other’s goals.”

He commended QNET for its collaboration with law enforcement and legal experts and believed the company’s innovations deserved more publicity.

Aledeh shared his university visit experience, where he saw a hands-on learning approach and practical applications in science and medicine.

Another Nigerian Journalist and Editor of TechEconomy.ng, Peter Oluka who also attended the recent V-CON in Malaysia, shared his experience as well. He said: “I had the privilege of witnessing firsthand, the transformative power of this extraordinary event. The convention brought together thousands of entrepreneurs from around the globe, offering a unique opportunity for personal and professional growth. One of the most striking aspects of the convention was the sheer scale and diversity of the attendees. People from all walks of life, representing over 30 countries, came together, to share their experiences and learn from one another. The energy and enthusiasm in the room were contagious, creating a truly inspiring atmosphere.”

Beyond the networking opportunities, the VCON also provided valuable insights into the direct selling industry and the potential for entrepreneurship. The keynote speeches and workshops were informative and thought-provoking, offering practical advice and strategies for success. I was particularly impressed by the emphasis on innovation and sustainability that permeated throughout the event. QNET’s commitment to developing high-quality products that are both effective and environmentally friendly is commendable, Oluka said.

“One of the highlights of the convention for me was the opportunity to learn about QNET’s latest product launches. These innovative products showcase QNET’s dedication to staying at the forefront of the wellness and technology industries,” Oluka further said.