Polaris Bank Emerges Nigeria’s Top Bank in MSME Lending

Polaris Bank, a leading digital retail bank in Nigeria, has been recognised as the country’s top bank in Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSME) lending at the inaugural MSME Finance Awards 2024.

The event, organised by Nairametrics and The Economic Forum, took place over the weekend in Lagos.

This award highlights Polaris Bank’s dedication to supporting MSMEs through various direct and indirect funding initiatives. The judges emphasized the bank’s consistent efforts in providing sustainable finance, which has enabled Nigerian entrepreneurs to grow and expand their businesses.

In response to the award, Polaris Bank’s Managing Director, Mr. Kayode Lawal, expressed gratitude and reaffirmed the bank’s commitment to supporting Nigerian MSMEs. He noted, “We are honoured by this recognition, which underscores our unwavering commitment to empowering micro, small, and medium businesses. These enterprises are essential drivers of economic growth, innovation, and job creation.”

Lawal also praised Nairametrics and The Economic Forum for their recognition, adding, “This award is a testament to our team’s dedication to providing tailored financial solutions. It further motivates us to continue our strategic focus on MSME lending, financial inclusion, and Nigeria’s broader economic development.”

Polaris Bank’s approach to MSME lending aligns with its mission to deliver innovative, customer-centric services that help businesses thrive, further cementing its reputation as a key player in driving Nigeria’s economic progress.