NFF Ponders New Rule Mandating Match Commissioners to File  Reports Online 

Olawale Ajimotokan andOghenevwede Ohwovoriole  in Abuja 

In a bid to improve the Nigerian Premier Football League (NPFL) integrity, the Nigeria Football Federal (NFF), has proposed a new rule to the league this season. 

The new rule will mandate all match commissioners to publish their match reports online not later than two hours after a match.

NFF President, Ibrahim Gusau, made the disclosure at a one-day seminar for the federation’s match commissioners organised by the league body yesterday in Abuja with the theme “Match Commissioning and the Challenges of Match Reporting”.

Gusau noted that the era of waiting for hours or days for a match commissioner to submit a match report will soon be over, by the time the new online reporting rule  is introduced.

“We want only the best hands to continue to function in the very important role of match commissioner in this country. Apart from the fact that this seminar will now be biennial, we are going to conduct an examination to pick the very best who will always make us proud.

“I am sure that you are all looking forward to becoming FIFA and CAF match commissioners. You can only get to that level if you are competent, capable and digitally-literate. You must also consistently enhance your capacity.”

Gusau later announced that match commissioners who pass the upcoming examination, as well as referees and referee assessors, will be presented with new kits being sponsored by Premium Trust Bank, official bank of the NFF and the National Teams.

NPFL Chairman, Gbenga Elegbeleye, said the major for him was the league’s integrity, noting:” Your league is perceived outside from the way your people perceive it. Our officiating officials have been very impressive. So far, the NPFL officiating officials have been very fantastic with only a few exemptions. I want to thank NFF President, Ibrahim  Gusau for providing our referees with modern communication gadgets,” concludes the NPFL Chief.

