Kaduna Unveils Operational Bikes, Vans for TB, HIV Programmes

John Shiklam in Kaduna

Kaduna State Governor, Uba Sani, yesterday distributed 46 motorcycles and two Hilux vans to local government areas authorities to fight the menace of Tuberculosis and HIV in communities.

The governor also unveiled three health policy documents and public health law aimed at addressing the challenges in the health sector in the state.

Speaking at the unveiling ceremony, Sani said the policy documents and a public health law would positively impact on lives of citizens people.

He said the policy documents would serve as guides for catering mothers, children, adolescents and the elderly.

According to the governor, the documents include the “Kaduna State Public Health Law, One Health Strategic Plan, Human Resource for Health Policy and The Integrated Reproductive, Maternal, Newborn, Child, Adolescent, Elderly Health and Plus Nutrition Strategy.”

He said the implementation of the documents would lead to reduction of morbidity and mortality caused by health related conditions.

Sani said the effective dissemination of the documents would put Kaduna State in good stead to effectively address challenges in health related conditions.

He added that the existing Infectious Disease Control Centre would serve as a base for one health operations.

Sani said: “We will be at the forefront of the battle to tackle emerging and re-emerging diseases affecting communities.

“The Human Resource for Health Policy will address issues and challenges relating to the attainment of adequate numbers, availability and appropriate skilled mix of health workers at all levels of health care starting from primary healthcare centers to secondary facilities and health training institutions.

“We aim to address health worker attrition, increase recruitment, and improve capacity building and retention of skilled health personnel.

“Our Public Health Law documents the rights and obligations in relation to our environment and health as a community.

“It will provide a legal recourse for citizens to address defaulters or a failure to uphold public health laws by health workers and the government. As the safety and health of all citizens is a collective responsibility.

“We are also using this very important occasion to launch and distribute 46 motorcycles and 2 Hillux trucks to enable Local Government Tuberculosis, Leprosy and Buruli Ulcer Supervisors and the state Tuberculosis and HIV programme effectively conduct active community TB and HIV case finding in Kaduna State.

“We are also commencing today the distribution of Ready to Use Therapeutic Food (RUTF) purchased by the state government through a partnership with the World Bank, ANRIN Project.”

The governor commended the Global Fund, UNICEF and the Federal Ministry of Health for strengthening Kaduna State TB and HIV programmes.

He also commended the LAFIYA Project for ensuring that the state has all the necessary policy documents required to respond to the ever evolving health environment.