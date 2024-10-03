  • Thursday, 3rd October, 2024

Aduke Gomez, Toki Mabogunje Set to Dialogue at Lagos Book & Art Festival

Nigeria | 2 hours ago

Yinka Olatunbosun 

Aduke Gomez and Toki Mabogunje, both poets and lawyers, will return to Freedom Park in November 2024 to kick-off a dialogue around contents of a book.

They will be taking on insights from Parallels and Paradoxes: Explorations in Music and Society, at one of six panels focused on 12 books at the 26th Lagos Book and Art Festival (LABAF) running from November 11 to 17, 2024 with the theme: Breakout: Hope is A Stubborn Thing.

Parallels and Paradoxes is a publication of the long series of dialogue between two of the most prominent figures in contemporary culture, Daniel Barenboim, Music Director of the Chicago Symphony Orchestra and the Deutsche Staatsoper Berlin, and Edward W. Said, the eminent literary critic and scholar and a leading expert on the Middle East. 

“The book was chosen because of its insight into a possible pluralism of Israeli and Palestinian societies”, declares Jahman Anikulapo, programme chair of the Committee for Relevant Art (CORA) and the Festival’s curator and artistic director. “The main thrust of this year’s feast is Hope and we can’t have a festival of ideas at this time and not find a way to accommodate discussions of peace in the Middle east. This book, which is so much about a sense of place, fits in.”

For the fact that the panel itself with the sub-theme, The Persistence of Hope, will be moderated by the filmmaker Femi Odugbemi, it is considered one of the key highlights of LABAF 2024. 

Last August, Gomez, a former banker, poet and playwright and one time head of the Lagos Film Office, moderated the reading of Toki Mabogunje’s This is Not A Diskoteke, a memoir on Mrs. Mabogunje’s early years working as a lawyer in the Federal Ministry of Justice.  The book at once presents the inner working  of the country’s civil service   and  provides  an explanation for Mabogunje’s rise, 35 years later, to the Presidency of the bespoke Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry. 

“There was such a beautiful chemistry between them during that conversation”, Anikulapo explained. “So we thought to bring them back to take on one of the most instructive of the 12 books of LABAF 2024.”

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.