TotalEnergies Distribute Solar Lamps to OML58 Host Communities School Children 

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

As part of its corporate social responsibility, a multinational company, TotalEnergies EP Nigeria Limited, has distributed solar lamps to school children of its host Oil Mining Lease 58 (OML58) communities in Rivers.

The distribution was also part of the company’s ‘Light Up Naija’ initiative to support students preparing for their final examinations, including West African Examinations Council (WAEC), National Examinations Council (NECO), Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

The officials of TotalEnergies visited some of the schools in Egi Land, including Government Secondary School, Akabuka and Community Secondary School, Oboburu, all in Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni LGA, where hundreds of students in senior secondary 3 (SS3) benefitted from the gesture.

In his remarks at the Government Secondary School, Akabuka, the Manager of Capacity Development, TotalEnergies, Mr. Jacob Ologe, explained that the gesture was to help the children of their host communities prepare for the forthcoming examinations.

Ologe mentioned that the lamps were also distributed to some other secondary schools within their area of operations, expressing the company’s enthusiasm for promoting education and youth development.

The Managing Director of TotalEnergies, Mr. Matthieu Bouyer, noted that the company is committed not only to providing cleaner, cheaper and more accessible energy but also to the sustainable development of its host countries and communities, especially the welfare of children.

Bouyer, represented by the General Manager, Godspower Nwachukwu, disclosed that some of the solar lamps distributed were donated by staff of TotalEnergises from their personal resources.

He said, “Working in partnership with the donor staff, the company has also provided hundreds of these lamps to ensure that as many students as possible benefit from the initiative. The company is passionate about this project as it aligns with our sustainable drive, especially community and care, which highlight the importance we place on the sustainability of the community we serve and the way we care for the people.”

Speaking on the motivation for the gesture, Matthieu said, “Seeing the difficulty school children in rural and semi-urban communities without access to electricity or stable power supply experience in studying after sundown, TotalEnergies decided to step in to address this worrisome situation through the ‘Light Up Naija School Initiative.

“By providing solar-powered lamps to pupils in affected areas, we would not only be empowering them with more reading time but also helping to illuminate the path to success for beneficiaries.”

Bouyer, who revealed that donors selected beneficiary schools through a transparent and credible voting process, expressed the hope that the beneficiaries would put the solar lamps to good use.

One of the beneficiaries and the Senior Prefect at GSS Akabuka, Oti Emmanuel, thanked TotalEnergies for presenting them with the lamps. He said the solar will ease their stress in reading.

In appreciation, the Principal of GSS Akabuka, Mr. Uti Uche, said, “We thank you for your concern for the students and all you have been doing, especially in Egi land. We pray God to continue to give you the strength to do more in our community.”