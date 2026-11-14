Senator Paulker Declares Loyalty to PDP, as Party Prioritises Tinubu’s Re-election in Bayelsa

Olusegun Samuel in Yenagoa

The former Deputy Minority Whip of the 8th Senate and three-time Senator representing Bayelsa Central, Senator Emmanuel Paulker, has declared his unwavering loyalty to the Peoples Democratic Party PDP).

Speaking when he received members of the State Working Committee and other party leaders, led by the state chairman, Hon. Chief Alabh George Turnah, during a courtesy visit at his residence in Yenagoa, he reaffirmed his unbroken loyalty to the PDP and declared that he does not intend to leave the party.

Paulker, who represented Bayelsa Central between 2007 and 2019, assured members of the party of his commitment to the resurgence of the party.

“Since 1998, I have not left the PDP for even a second. I will not leave this party.”

Paulker, while commending Turnah for his courageous and dynamic leadership of the party, assured him of his total commitment and support.

He also urged the leadership to remain united, focused, carry all stakeholders along and pursue reconciliation despite internal challenges.

“My doors are open to you at all times. Hold firm; the party is in safe hands under your leadership, and I am with you all the way.”

Paulker expressed confidence that the PDP would emerge stronger and bounce back to power in the state.

He enjoined leaders and members to remain committed to the party’s success, stressing that all the big names in Bayelsa politics started their politics from the PDP.

Turnah, in his remarks, described Paulker as a founding pillar of the PDP in Bayelsa, acknowledging his contributions to the party and the state’s political development.

He noted that Paulker’s experience, wisdom and guidance have remained a source of inspiration and strength to the current leadership of the Party in the State.

Meanwhile, the leadership of the party has resolved to transfer full responsibility for the campaigns of its National Assembly candidates to the candidates themselves.

A statement by the party’s publicity secretary, Ikaebimo Mark, stated that the leadership of the party will now concentrate its efforts on the statewide campaign for the re-election of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu under the National Rainbow Coalition arrangement.

Mark, who disclosed that the decision was taken at the regular meeting of the State Working Committee held on Thursday, 12th November 2026, added that it is in accordance with the directive of the party’s national leader, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, issued in consultation with the National Working Committee of the Peoples Democratic Party.

According to Mark, consequently, all National Assembly candidates are directed to take complete charge of their respective campaigns and to intensify community-to-community engagements across the state.

He stated that the candidates are advised to proceed independently with their campaigns, as most have already been doing.

Mark however noted that the party will, however, remain available to offer guidance and support whenever any National Assembly candidate seeks such assistance.