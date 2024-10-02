Tinubu Begins 2-week Leave, Proceeds to UK Today

.To reflect on his economic reforms during working leave

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Bola Tinubu will depart Abuja today for the United Kingdom to begin a two-week vacation, part of his yearly leave.

According to a release issued on Wednesday by the Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, the President will use the two weeks as a working vacation and a retreat to reflect on his administration’s economic reforms.

He will return to the country after the leave expires.