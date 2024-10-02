‘SUNU Assurances Revived My Family Fortune from Fire Disaster’

A professor has revealed how SUNU Assurances Plc revived his family’s fortune following a devastating fire outbreak in his home.

Based on the company prompt intervention, Professor Victor Banjo, who is Executive Director of Executive Education at Lagos Business School, has therefore, recommended SUNU Assurances as a leading customer-centric insurance company in the industry.

Professor Banjo, while presenting a paper on, “Customer-Centric Insurance: Enhancing the Customer Experience” at the Chartered Insurance Institute of Nigeria’s Year 2024 Insurance Professional Forum held at Abeokuta, Ogun State, said the perception of insurance by the people is crucial to the industry’s growth.

Speaking on his personal experience on insurance in Nigeria, he said: “About a year ago, my house caught fire because the load that came from the national power supply ignited the inverter supply.

“Luckily we were able to get support from an insurance company which is SUNU Assurances and within few days, inspection and replacement of equipments were done and payment was made.

“The person who made that happen is the Managing Director of the company, Mr. Samuel Ogbodu. He is behind the success of the company as I later found.”

"With the company's prompt claims payment policy, I and my family didn't suffer from the fire disaster.

“This is what we are talking about when looking at service. SUNU Assurances proved to be one of the companies doing what we want to see happen with all the insurance companies and it should be the norm. Because when you have such incidences happening and people are getting their claims, it helps to raise their level of confidence and that it is indeed, possible to get value from the industry”.

He advised insurers to ensure that claims payments are more prioritised.

The MD, Mr. Ogbodu said the commendation from the professor at the event was unexpected but deserving.

He stated that the company’s goal is to always come to the rescue of the people who deem it fit to insure their lives, properties and businesses.

The company boss said they believe that paying all genuine claims is bringing succour to the insured, either in their life or businesses.

Ogbou further pledged that SUNU Assurances would continue to strive for excellence in customer service and urged the public to insure their lives and assets with the company.

“We would continue to do more and as a token of our appreciation for your continued trust, we invite you to partake in our upcoming Customer Service Week in October. This celebration is a testament to our shared success,” he said.