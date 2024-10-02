Man Utd Successfully Appeal against Fernandes Red Card

Manchester United Captain, Bruno Fernandes, has avoided a ban after the club successfully appealed against his red card in Sunday’s 0-3 loss to Tottenham.

The 30-year-old was shown a straight red card for a foul on Spurs midfielder James Maddison and would have faced a three-match suspension for serious foul play.

However, United successfully argued that the decision to send him off was wrong and Fernandes will now be available for his side’s forthcoming Premier League fixtures against Aston Villa, Brentford and West Ham.

Erik ten Hag’s side were 1-0 down when Fernandes was sent off and proceeded to lose 3-0,their third league defeat of the campaign.

The incident came in the 42nd minute at Old Trafford with Fernandes slipping and sticking out a leg to catch Maddison halfway up his shin as he went past him.

“Never a red card – that is my view,” Fernandes told BBC Match of the Day after the game. “I agree that it is a foul.

“The referee tried to tell me that as he saw it was a clear contact with the studs. No. I didn’t touch him with the studs or even the foot, it was my ankle. It is a clear foul.

“If he wants to give me a yellow because they are going to go on a counter then I agree. But more than that, no. It is not the case.”

United’s next match is against Porto in the Europa League on Thursday before they return to league action against Villa on Sunday.

This news will be greeted with a mixture of relief and immense frustration by Ten Hag.

Fernandes might be way off his best form so far this season but he is a central figure for the United boss, potentially a creative spark and a leader in a team desperately in need of them.

However, Ten Hag will wonder how Sunday’s game would have turned out if his captain had remained on the pitch.

Tottenham had been by far the better team up to Fernandes’ dismissal but were only one goal in front. The situation was salvageable.

Instead, United had 10 men, conceded at the start of the second half and from that moment just tried to stem the flow of attacks – which they failed to do, landing Ten Hag in deep trouble with the heavy loss.