Adopt-A-School Initiative: Stanbic IBTC Renovates Ogun School

Funmi Ogundare

Stanbic IBTC Holdings Plc has renovated Lisabi Grammar School, Abeokuta, Ogun State, as part of its Adopt-A-School initiative. The initiative marks the sixth school to benefit from the organisation’s commitment to educational development in Nigeria.

Lisabi Grammar School, founded in 1943, has undergone extensive upgrades, including the provision of new computer systems, renovation of science laboratories, and construction of a new vocational centre which houses ICT, technical drawing, art, cook and bake, and sewing rooms. These improvements will benefit over 3,400 students and 100 staff members.

Dr. Demola Sogunle, Chief Executive of Stanbic IBTC, emphasised the long-term nature of the programme, saying that the initiative was part of its commitment to corporate social responsibility.

“Our Adopt-A-School programme is a marathon, not a sprint. We deliberately chose Lisabi Grammar School for adoption, committing to ongoing refurbishment, revamping, repair, and maintenance of infrastructure over the coming years,” he stated. “By investing in Education, Stanbic IBTC aims to improve the quality of life for communities across Nigeria.”

The renovation project aims to create a more conducive learning environment for students and improve working conditions for staff.

Prior to Lisabi Grammar School, the CEO recalled that Stanbic IBTC had adopted schools in Akwa Ibom, Ekiti, Sokoto, Borno, and Gombe, demonstrating a commitment to diverse geographic representation in their educational support. He also highlighted the initiative’s focus on human capital development.

He stated, “Over the next five to seven years, teachers and staff members will be exposed to the latest training techniques, ensuring they are fully empowered to guide the next generation.”

Prof Abayomi Arigbabu, Ogun State’s Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, commended Stanbic IBTC for its contribution to Education in the state and encouraged students and teachers of the school to make full use of the new facilities.