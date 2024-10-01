We’ll Always Support the Creative Arts Sector, Sanwo-Olu Assures Industry

Segun James





Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, assured the creative arts sector of his administration’s commitment and support for the industry.

Sanwo-Olu spoke on Sunday after watching a stage play, “Kurunmi”, written by renowned playwright, Professor Ola Rotimi, at Terra Kulture in Victoria Island, Lagos.

Kurunmi explores the themes of supremacy of tradition, social change, responsible leadership, control, and accountability.

The governor said his government’s commitment to the sector was reflected in the Lagos State government’s investments in various initiatives, including training, manpower development and the promotion of arts among others.

The play, which paraded a large cast of 75 young and veteran actors and crew members, was staged at Terra Kulture Arena on Saturday and Sunday, September 28 and 29.

It was put together by Stagecraft Studios and Film Productions.

Sanwo-Olu was accompanied by his Special Adviser on Tourism, Art, and Culture, Mr. Idris Aregbe, and other close aides to watch the play produced by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr. Gboyega Akosile, and directed by a renowned movie producer and actor, Mr. Oladapo Muyideen, popularly known as ‘Lala.’

The stage play was also watched by top executives of First Bank, one of the major sponsors, as well as veteran Nollywood actors and actresses, which included Yemi Solade, Mercy Aigbe Adeoti, and her husband, Kazeem Adeoti, among others.

Speaking on the command performance at the stage play, Sanwo-Olu said, “Kurunmi is a powerful exploration of themes, such as the supremacy of tradition, social change, responsible leadership, control, and accountability.

“Set in the Yoruba kingdoms of Oyo, Ijaiye, and Ibadan, the play follows Kurunmi, a military leader and war general, as he navigates internal strife and external threats from imperial powers.

“The play is produced by my media aide, Gboyega Akosile, and directed by Mr. Oladapo Muyideen.

“I firmly believe that our support for the arts and creative sector is crucial for fostering an environment where this industry can thrive. Our commitment is reflected in our investments in various initiatives, including training, manpower development, and arts promotion, among others.”

Commenting on the stage play, Adeoti commended Sanwo-Olu for supporting the arts.

She said, “Watching the play KURUMI tonight gave me a nostalgic feeling! It took me back to my theatre arts days at the university. I do miss the stage!

“Well done to the amazing cast and crew; it was a great watch! Special shout out to the Executive Producer, Gboyega Akosile, and the Artistic Director, Lala.”

The staging of the play at the weekend was supported by Lagos State Government, through the Ministry of Tourism, Arts, and Culture. It was art of the government’s effort to promote the historical heritage and prevent the African culture and traditions from going into extinction, as well as expose and awaken the consciousness of youths to the role of good leadership anywhere they find themselves.

The play was part of First Bank’s First@arts initiative aimed at promoting the arts, preserving cultural heritage, and providing a platform for creative expression.

Other sponsors included Nigerian Breweries Plc, with its Goldberg beer, an attestation of the brand’s connection to the culture and tradition of its consumers.