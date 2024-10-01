Tinubu Announces 30-day Youth Conference

President Bola Tinubu has announced the gathering of a National Youth Conference, which will last for 30 days.

The president, in a nationwide broadcast to commemorate Nigeria’s Independence Day Tuesday, said the conference would be a platform to address the diverse challenges and opportunities confronting the nation’s young people, who constitute more than 60 per cent of Nigeria’s population.

According to him, “I am pleased to announce the gathering of a National Youth Conference. This conference will be a platform to address the diverse challenges and opportunities confronting our young people, who constitute more than 60 per cent of our population.

“It will provoke meaningful dialogue and empower our young people to participate actively in nation-building. By ensuring that their voices are heard in shaping the policies that impact their lives, we are creating a pathway for a brighter tomorrow.

“The 30-day Confab will unite young people nationwide to collaboratively develop solutions to issues such as education, employment, innovation, security and social justice. The modalities of this confab and selection of delegates will be designed in close consultation with our young people through their representatives.

“Through this confab, it will be our job as leaders to ensure that their aspirations are at the heart of the conference’s deliberations. The government will thoroughly consider and implement the recommendations and outcomes from this forum as we remain resolute in our mission to build a more inclusive, prosperous and united Nigeria.”