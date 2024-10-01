Police Teargas #FearlessInOctober Protesters in Abuja

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja

Police officers Tuesday dispersed the #FearlessInOctober protesters

Nigerian police on Tuesday fired teargas at hundreds of protesters, who gathered in Jabi/ Utako areas of Abuja for the #FearlessInOctober demonstration against economic hardship and bad governance.

Many of protesters, carrying banners with messages like “Revolution Now”, “We are hungry” and “Enough is Enough literally retreated as the policemen aimed the teargas cannisters into the air to deter the demonstrators.

Some of the protesters were injured as a result while the police also arrested some.

Our correspondent who went round Abuja this morning reports that security was tight across the city.

The Eagle Square in the Three-Arm-Zone was barricaded from human and vehicular access, as traffic from both the Federal Court of Appeal Junction and Finance Ministry was diverted.

Mobile policemen and a unit of army, standing next to a personnel carrier, mounted roadblocks at Mopol bus stop and Mogadishu Barracks along the Abuja-Keffi Road as a precaution against protest.

More to follow…..