NNS Delta Donates Slashers, Generating Set, Books, Others to Schools in Delta LG

Sylvester Idowu in Warri

The Nigerian Navy Ship Delta (NNS Delta) has donated several items including slasher machines for cutting grass to three selected primary schools in Warri in Warri South Local Government Area of Delta State.

The items donated to the beneficiary schools were submersible pumping machines, overhead tanks, generating set, overhead tanks, desks, white boards and markers, exercise books for pupils and jotters for teachers.

The beneficiaries were Nana Primary School, Ikengbuwa Primary School and Ogiame Primary School, all located in Warri.

Presenting the items worth millions of naira to each of the schools, Commander NNS Delta, Commodore Abba Muhsin, said the gesture was in line with the Operation Delta Sanity, launched to stem illegalities in the maritime space.

He said the gesture of NNS Delta, Warri, was based on the educational programme usually referred to as “free educational rhapsody in the Navy” aimed at distributing materials to schools based on their needs.

“We have quite a number of items such as tables and desks, white boards, long slashers, pumping machines, over 1,000 exercise books, overhead tanks to give out to these primary schools. All these items are being given out based on the requests of the needs of these primary schools and not just our invention.

“We reached out to them and enquire what needs they wanted and from that, we are able to get the items and take across to them,” he said.

Muhsin noted that the beneficiaries were pupils who were to be grown to be leaders of tomorrow and urged them to be disciplined, diligent and dedicated in their studies.

“The beneficiaries of these items are actually the pupils, young Nigerians that we hope to grow to be leaders of tomorrow. And the message we have for them is to be very disciplined, very diligent, very hardworking and to make sure that they put education as the fulcrum of their lives,” he added.

The Naval boss therefore encouraged the management of the schools to maintain the modest facilities and take care of them, assuring the schools that the Navy would continue to encourage them do their best as teachers so they can produce the best students that can lead Nigeria in the future.

The Education Secretary, Warri South Local Government Education Authority, Augustina Omatseye, expressed gratitude to NNS Delta for its contribution to the development of education in the local government area.

The Head Teachers of Nana Primary School, Mawe Mofe; Ikengbuwa Primary School, Okpaghoro and Ogiame Primary School, Mene Patience, all expressed appreciation to the Nigeria Navy Delta, Warri for the “noble gesture”.

They assured the Navy that the items would be put to proper use and maintained adequately for the benefits of their pupils.