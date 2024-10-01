Nigeria @ 64: Be Hopeful, With Perseverance, We’ll Overcome Current Challenges, Dafinone Tells Nigerians

The senator representing Delta Central Senatorial District, Senator Ede Dafinone, has charged Nigerians to be hopeful, noting that with perseverance, the nation will overcome its current challenges.

Dafinone stated this in his goodwill message to the people of Delta Central and Nigerians as the country marks its 64th Independence Anniversary.

The Delta Central lawmaker while congratulating President Bola Tinubu for his focused and visionary leadership, tasked Nigerians to continue to support the president even at this trying time, adding that though some of the policies of the government appears now as painful, if sustained, Nigeria will be better off for it.

According to him, “As Nigeria proudly marks its 64th Independence Anniversary, I wish to extend my heartfelt congratulations to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his focused and visionary leadership. His commitment to navigating our nation through its current challenges is commendable.

“I also congratulate the resilient people of Delta Central and all Nigerians who continue to stand tall in the face of the current economic hardship.

“At this juncture in our nation’s history, we are reminded of the need for perseverance. The road to recovery may seem long, and the present economic difficulties may weigh heavily on our people, however, as we reflect on the theme ‘If We Persevere, We Will Overcome’, I urge every Nigerian to stay the course. With President Tinubu’s reform-driven government and sound policies, we are gradually laying the foundation for a brighter and more prosperous Nigeria.

“While these economic challenges test our resolve as a people, we must remember that hardship is not permanent. With the right leadership and the right policies, soon we will emerge stronger and more united. I am confident that the measures being implemented by the Tinubu administration will soon yield positive results, bringing relief to millions of Nigerians who have borne the brunt of rising costs and inflation.

“To my people in Delta Central, I understand the sacrifices you are making and the struggles many of you face daily. But I charge you to remain hopeful, for the dawn of a new era is near. We have persevered through times of uncertainty before, and together, with unity and determination, we will once again overcome these difficulties.

“As we commemorate 64 years of nationhood, let us celebrate our shared history, our diversity, and the strength that lies within us as Nigerians. The journey may be tough, but the spirit of the Nigerian people is tougher. With steadfast leadership and the collective will of all citizens, I do not doubt that we will soon have cause to rejoice.

“Long live Nigeria! Long live Delta Central!”