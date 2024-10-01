Independence: We’re Emerging Economic Powerhouse of Nigeria, Says Gov. Abiodun

Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, has declared that his state is emerging as the powerhouse in Nigeria through deliberate policies aimed at implementing local initiatives to transform the lives of the people, as well as supporting federal government policies for national development.

The Governor made this known on Tuesday in his address to mark the 64th Independence Anniversary held at the Arcade Ground, State Secretariat, Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta, stressing the need for Nigerians to recommit themselves to building an egalitarian society where everyone has the opportunity to fulfill their potential.

He noted that Nigerians, over the years, have triumphed over countless obstacles and have remained steadfast in their commitment to building a land where peace, progress, and prosperity define national identity.

Governor Abiodun said: “On this 64th Independence Day, let us draw strength from the labors of our founding fathers. Let us reflect on the past, learn from it, and recommit ourselves to building a society where every Nigerian has the opportunity to fulfill their potential. As citizens, we must return to the values of hard work, honesty, justice, equity, and respect for authority.

“Today, Nigeria faces turbulent economic times. Global economic pressures, coupled with domestic challenges, have placed significant strain on our resources. Rising inflation, unemployment, and the cost of living have impacted the lives of many, creating anxiety about the future. These challenges are real and urgent, requiring immediate and sustained action. As citizens, this is a time for deep reflection and prayer for the continued progress and stability of our nation.

“We must remain united, support one another, and be patient as we work together to navigate this journey. The President’s economic policies are designed to foster long-term stability and sustainable growth, and they require our collective commitment and sacrifice from all of us.

“As an administration, we recognize the gravity of the socio-economic situation in Nigeria today. It is the result of years of complex issues—misguided policies, leadership failures, and poor governance. However, I want to reassure you that the current administration, ably led by our indomitable leader, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu (GCFR), is fully aware of these challenges and is deeply committed to reversing this trajectory.”

The Governor said the state government, apart from supporting federal government policies, would also implement local initiatives to improve the lives of the people, adding that under the ‘ISEYA’ mantra, his administration’s development plan would focus on infrastructure, social welfare, education, youth empowerment, and agriculture, thereby positioning the state as an emerging economic powerhouse in Nigeria.

Prince Abiodun noted that the state has, in the past five years, made significant strides in sectors such as agriculture, energy, and transportation, as well as providing opportunities for food security, job creation, and support for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), which are the backbone of the state economy.

“Additionally, our investment in educational infrastructure, vocational training, and youth empowerment programs continues to equip our young people with the skills and opportunities they need to thrive in this economic climate.

“We are committed to working with all stakeholders to ensure the successful implementation of the ‘Building Our Future Together’ agenda, which is focused on rebuilding our economy, uplifting our people, and fostering the peace and progress Ogun State and Nigeria deserve,” he added.

While disclosing that Gateway Trading Company would soon begin offering a wide range of food items at wholesale prices across the state’s four zones, Governor Abiodun called on Nigerians to return to the values of hard work, honesty, justice, equity, and respect for authority for the nation to continue on its path to peace, progress, and development.

Present at the occasion were the State Deputy Governor, Engr. Noimot Salako-Oyedele; Speaker of the House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Oludaisi Elemide; members of the National and State Assembly; former governors and deputy governors; top government functionaries; APC chieftains; and service chiefs, among others.