ipNX Celebrates Staff Legacy, Loyalty

Nigeria’s leading ICT company, ipNX, recently hosted an intimate and thoughtfully curated long service awards ceremony to celebrate employees whose dedication, loyalty, and contributions have played a pivotal role in the company’s growth and success over the years.

Speaking at the ceremony, Group Managing Director of ipNX, Ejovi Aror, who himself has spent over 35 years with the organisation, having transitioned from Telnet Nigeria, paid tribute to the award recipients and reflected on the critical role they have played in the company’s journey.

“Today is more than a celebration of years served; it is a celebration of belief, perseverance, and the extraordinary impact that committed people can have when they dedicate themselves to a shared vision. Every one of you being honoured today represents the values that have sustained this organisation through every challenge and every milestone. Your loyalty has helped build not just a company, but a legacy. We are proud of what we have achieved together, and even more excited about the future we will continue to create together,”Aror said.

Firm Opens Registration for Mobile Gaming

PUBG MOBILE has officially announced the opening of registrations for the Road to 2026 PMGO Season 2, inviting competitive players across sub-Saharan Africa to compete for a place on the global esports stage and a pathway to some of the biggest prize pools in mobile gaming.

The tournament represents the final opportunity in 2026 for African teams to qualify for the PUBG MOBILE Global Championship (PMGC), the pinnacle of PUBG MOBILE Esports, where the world’s best teams will battle for a share of a $3,000,000 prize pool.

Beyond the PMGC qualification opportunity, the Season 2 champions will also secure a direct slot at the 2026 PUBG MOBILE Global Open (PMGO) Season 2, where they will compete for an additional $500,000 prize pool.

As part of the registration campaign, PUBG MOBILE is rewarding players before the competition even begins. Every successfully registered participant will automatically be entered into a lucky draw, with four winners set to receive an Infinix Note Edge smartphone.