  • Wednesday, 1st July, 2026

Breaking: DSS Arrests Former Minister Uche Nnaji, Hands Him Over to ICPC

Breaking | 19 seconds ago

Former Minister of Science and Technology, Uche Nnaji, was arrested on Wednesday morning by operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS) at the Akanu Ibiam International Airport in Enugu.
According to security sources, Nnaji was arrested while preparing to board a private jet bound for Abuja. The sources said the arrest was carried out at the request of the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), which is investigating allegations of certificate forgery involving the former minister.
Following the arrest, the DSS transferred Nnaji to the custody of the ICPC for further investigation.
Sources familiar with the matter said the anti-graft agency had previously issued several invitations to the former minister in connection with petitions concerning the management of the Ministry during his tenure. The sources added that after the invitations allegedly went unanswered, the ICPC sought the assistance of the DSS to facilitate his arrest.
Nnaji resigned from office in October last year following allegations of certificate forgery that generated public attention. However, the specific details of the full allegations currently being investigated by the ICPC have not been publicly disclosed.

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