TBWA\Concept Unit to Diversify into Tech, Music Industries

The newly appointed CEO of TBWA/Concept Unit, a Lagos-based creative agency within the TBWA Worldwide network, Mr. George Isitua-Onukwu, has promised to expand the operations of the creative industry by diversifying into the technology, music and food industries to further support clients in the creative industry.

Isitua-Onukwu, who begins his new role as CEO from July 1, 2026, said he would address some of the challenges in the creative industry to boost industry confidence.

According to him, during his tenure, he will also address the issue of shrinking budgets in the creative industry and find new ways of balancing through collaboration. “We’re having collaborations with some music labels and food influencers. We’re collaborating with film producers, for instance, to produce the next movie that will be released in November this year,” he said.

In his views, clients’ perception about agencies not being innovative and not being fast in adopting new technologies and innovations is also a challenge that must be addressed during his tenure.

“Technology is taking a sizable portion of our revenue as businesses. And then more importantly, clients are asking questions about what we do and how it is linked to the return of investment. With a little prompt on a software, we can produce creative work, music, video, voiceover, by simply creating a script using Chat GPT, and combine it with Artificial Intelligence (AI) tool to produce music, and deliver a song, than spending so much money to pay a producer and a voiceover artist to come up with such composition,” Isitua-Onukwu said.