Economic Stabilisation Bills to Be Sent to National Assembly, Says Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu has said that is administration is moving ahead with its fiscal policy reforms, adding that Economic Stabilisation Bills to stimulate productive capacity and create more jobs and prosperity has been approved by the Federal Executive Council and would be transmitted to the national Assembly.

In his independence day broadcast to the nation, Tuesday, President Bola Tinubu said, “These transformative bills will make our business environment more friendly, stimulate investment and reduce the tax burden on businesses and workers once they are passed into law.”