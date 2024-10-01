Economic Hardship:  Imams Tasked on Wealth Creation for Congregation

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin





A consultant with the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) on Islamic Banking in the country, Prof. AbdulRasaq Abdulmajeed Alaro has emphasised the need for Imams across the nation to encourage the wealthy members of their congregation to render financial assistance and empowerment to the indigent members of the congregation in order to reduce economic hardship in the country.

This, he said would also go a long way of enhancing the socio-economic development of the society and also reduce poverty among the members of the congregation.

Alaro who also teaches Sharia Law at the department of Law, University of Ilorin, Kwara State disclosed this at the weekend at Ajase-Ipo in Irepodun local government council area of the state during a maiden leadership training programme for Imams in the country.

The programme was organised by an Islamic group, Daaru-s Sa’aadah Islamic Centre on the theme, “Sound Imam, Sound Jama’ah”.

The event was the first time of its kind that will be organised in the state since 2016 when centre based in Ogun State, started the initiative.

Alaro who was one of the guest speakers at the event on the topic, “Responsibilities and Duties of Imam’, noted that, Imams across the country have an economic role to play in the sustenance of the nation’s economic growth.

He stated that, “the position of Imam is an office of responsibility and not just a title”.

According to him, “Imams have economic role in looking after the welfare of the people by encouraging the wealthy members of his congregation to render financial assistance and empowerment to the indigent members of the congregation”

Alaro added that, “the responsibility of the Imam extends beyond leading the congregation in prayer.

“The mosque is an educational avenue for people to learn, it is a place for conflict resolution and communal judgement”.

He charged the Imams to be awakened to their responsibility of leading the congregation to the right path in line with the Islamic teachings

He also urged Imams to revive the mosque to serve the needs of the Muslims.

He stressed that, “the Imam should endeavour to always lead the congregation in prayer, be a role model and also a spiritual guide to his congregation through his sermons and preachings.

“They should encourage the oneness of Allah and not associate partners with almighty Allah which is the basis of the Islamic faith.

“The Imams are given social responsibility to encourage unity amongst the congregation and he should show concern for the well-being of the congregation”.

In his opening remarks, the Chief Imam of Ajase-Ipo, Sheikh Taofik Aliyu Atoloye said the community had longed for a gathering of such magnitude that will change the landscape of Islamic practice and understanding positivity for the Imams.

He said “this conference and training will help in the preservation of Islam through the enlightenment of clerics who will in turn guide the people towards righteousness”.

The Olupo of Ajase-Ipo, Oba Ismail Yahaya Atoloye Alebiosu in his address thanked the organisers for the conference and assured of his continued support subsequently.

Also, the second speaker and Chief Imam of Lekki Central Mosque, Lagos, Dr. Ridwanullah Jamiu encouraged Imams to be positive agents in achieving National Unity for the country.

He added that, “The mosque is a community centre and the Imam is a symbol of unity for all the Muslims who irrespective of their ethnicity, culture and political leanings line up behind him in prayer.

“The Imam is meant to foster national unity and strengthen it by encouraging mutual love among the people irrespective of our differences”.

He further noted that the mosque is not just a place where people come to pray but an avenue of togetherness and service that cuts across the social, economic, intellectual and psychological aspect of the congregants.

Jamiu stressed that, “the mosque is meant to be a multipurpose and educational centre to learn about faith, empowered economically through Zakat and sadaqah and a place of fellowship where people are brought together irrespective of their social and economic status.”

A member of the organising committee, Imam Ismail Yusuf, while speaking to the newsmen said that, “this conference was organised to awaken the Imams in mostly the southern Yoruba communities in the state and its environs to their roles and expose them to the modern trends in order to discharge their roles as spiritual leaders”.

Similarly, the convener of the conference, Hajia Rahmatallahi Akansin said the rationale behind the organising of the conference is to increase the knowledge of the leaders of the Islamic faith who are tasked with the role of correcting the ills in society.

One of the participants and spokesperson of clerics in the Ajase-Ipo community, Alhaji Abdulmaruf Balogun, expressed gratitude to the organisers of the conference which he described as “very timely”.

He said “This training is highly commendable and I want to appreciate the organisers for this wonderful initiative which is very timely and necessary at this moment and we have gained tremendously from the various speakers”.