World Bank Undertakes Three Multi-million Dollar Projects in Niger State

Laleye Dipo in Minna

The World Bank is undertaking three multi-million-dollar projects in different parts of Niger State.

According to a statement by the Chief Press Secretary to Governor Mohammed Umaru Bago, Bologi Ibrahim, the projects are the Agro Climatic Resilience in Semi-Arid Landscapes (ACReSAL), the Nigeria for Women Project (NWP) and the Livestock Productivity and Resilience Support Project (L-PRES).



The statement which chronicles the projects was on the visitation of the World Bank team for the inspection of the projects and courtesy visit on the governor.

Bologi Ibrahim in the statement did not state the cost of the projects but explained that the World Bank team was led by its Regional Director for West and Central Africa Mr. Chakib Jenane.

The statement quoted Governor Bago as vowing to provide all the needed support to development partners for the overall development of the state.



Bago, represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Alhaji Abubakar Usman, appreciated the World Bank for its continued efforts in improving the lives of the citizenry through intervention projects before promising that the state government “is always ready to provide the needed support in achieving set objectives”

The governor according to the statement promised that the state government will not relent in ensuring that it provides an enabling and conducive environment for the smooth running of its activities and also pledged government’s preparedness and determination to judiciously spend funds provided for projects by donor agencies.



Mr. Chakib Jenane in his address appreciated the state government for the support given the organisation which has enabled it to achieve “set objectives” adding that “there is already an impressive and positive impact of the projects in Niger State which covers many aspects including the preservation of the environment, agro climatic resilience project and diversifying the economy through supporting the livestock sector.”

Mr. Jenane specifically said that the introduction of the Nigeria for Women project is in recognition of the important roles being played by women in the economic development of any society.