Independence Day: Tinubu to Address Nigerians Oct 1

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Bola Tinubu will make a nationwide broadcast on Tuesday, October 1, 2024 at 7 a.m.

The broadcast, according to a release issued by the Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, is part of activities to commemorate the 64th Independence Anniversary of the nation.

Television, radio stations and other electronic media outlets are enjoined to hook up to the network services of the Nigerian Television Authority and the Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria for the broadcast.