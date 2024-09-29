  • Sunday, 29th September, 2024

Top Politicians Fuelling Banditry in North-west, Shinkafi Alleges

Nigeria | 2 hours ago

Onuminya Innocent in Sokoto 

Former Zamfara State governorship candidate, Dr. Sani Abdullahi Shinkafi has alleged that top politicians are sponsoring banditry in Nigeria’s North-west region.

This accusation comes amid heightened insecurity in the area, with numerous reported attacks and kidnappings.

In a statement issued yesterday, Shinkafi claimed that some influential politicians are secretly backing the bandits, undermining efforts to restore peace.

Shinkafi, who also serves as the Executive Director of Patriots for the Advancement of Peace and Social Development (PAPSD), supported the Defence Headquarters’ investigation into the sponsorship of banditry in the North-west.

He condemned unscrupulous politicians using banditry for selfish gains and called for a probe into those politicising insecurity.

According to him, the Defence Headquarters’ investigation is a welcome development.

He praised President Tinubu’s directive that led to the elimination of notorious bandits, emphasising military successes in neutralizing bandit leaders Kachalla Halilu Sububu, Jamilu Nazakiru, Sani Black, Danbaleri Mashekari, and Wala Baburki.

He stated, “This is a welcome development and long overdue in the quest for sustainable peace, security, and development in the region.

“The spate of killings, kidnappings for ransom, destruction of property, imposition of levies and taxes, and displacement of people from their communities by these criminal elements is alarming. It calls for a concerted military effort to crush them and restore national security.

 “Anyone found culpable in the probe should face the full weight of the law, regardless of their status or position in the country.

“Some unscrupulous politicians have been using banditry as a campaign tool against their opponents for selfish political motives. The Defence Headquarters should also investigate those exploiting the lives and property of innocent people for political gain.

“Other public office holders similarly use the security challenges as conduits to divert and siphon public funds for personal enrichment.”

Shinkafi also defended Minister of State for Defence, Dr. Bello Matawalle, against blackmail allegations, citing his excellent performance in President Tinubu’s cabinet.

