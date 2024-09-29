Nigerian Army Emerges Overall Champion at  Armed Forces Games 

John Shiklam in Kaduna

The Nigerian Army has emerged the overall champion of the Nigerian Armed Forces Games 2024, which ended Friday evening at the Ahmadu Bello Stadium, Kaduna.

The Army won a total of 264 medals, comprising 172 gold, 60 silver and 32 bronze medals while the Nigerian Air Force finished second with a total of 187 medals, consisting 33 gold, 103 silver and 51 bronze.

The Nigerian Navy came in third with a total of 129 medals comprising of 18 gold, 43 silver and 68 bronze.

Over 1,600 athletes from the Army, Airforce and Navy participated in the sporting event with the theme: “Enhancing Military Professionalism through Sports.”

The five-day sporting competition was aimed at preparing the Nigerian Armed Forces for the Africa Military Games scheduled for Abuja in November, 2024.

Speaking at the closing ceremony, Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Christopher Musa, commended the spirit of unity, discipline, and camaraderie that defines the Nigerian military.

“I stand here today feeling incredibly grateful and proud.

“This event has brought together the finest men and women of our armed forces, showcasing not just your physical prowess but the spirit of unity, discipline, and camaraderie that defines the Nigerian military,” he said.

The CDS also commended the athletes for their dedication, determination, and sportsmanship, noting that these values are essential on the battlefield and the playing field.

“To our athletes, I commend you for your dedication, determination, and sportsmanship throughout the competition.

“You have displayed the same values that make our military strong: perseverance, discipline, and respect for one another,” he said.

Musa explained that, the Armed Forces Games served as a vital preparation for Nigeria’s team ahead of the Africa Military Games, scheduled for November 2024 in Abuja.

The CDS also stressed the importance of physical and mental well-being for soldiers, particularly in the face of evolving security challenges.

“Ensuring that our men and women are in peak condition is not just a matter of pride, but a necessity for operational effectiveness.

‘Your participation here reinforces the vital connection between fitness, readiness, and overall military performance,” he said

He added that, “These Games have reminded us that we, as members of the Armed Forces, are bound by a shared commitment to excellence, resilience, and teamwork – qualities that are as vital on the battlefield as they are on the playing field.

“Let us remain steadfast in our collective goal of defending the sovereignty and integrity of Nigeria, while upholding the values of honour, courage, and loyalty.”

He thanked Governor Uba Sani of Kaduna State, organizers, sponsors, and families of servicemen and women for their support.

Also in his remarks, Uba Sani, Governor of Kaduna State, reiterated his administration’s commitment to supporting the Nigerian Armed Forces in their quest to combat security threats in the country.