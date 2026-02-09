CLITA Slams Senate’s Rejection of Electronic Transmission of Election Results

The Concerned Citizens Leadership Integrity and Transparency Advocacy Initiative (CLITA) has expressed disappointment and outrage over the Nigerian Senate’s refusal to pass the compulsory electronic transmission of election results.

“Mandatory electronic transmission of results is not a luxury; it is a safeguard. It reduces human interference, limits manipulation, and strengthens public confidence in elections,” said Isaiah Davies Ijele, Executive Director of CLITA.

Speaking on Monday in Abuja, Ijele described the Senate’s decision as a huge setback for Nigeria’s democracy.

“The refusal to adopt electronic transmission of results is a clear indication that some individuals are more interested in maintaining the power to manipulate election outcomes than in serving the people,” he stated.

According to Ijele, Nigerians have waited patiently for credible elections, and this decision only serves to erode the trust that has been built so far.

“Nigerians are not asking for perfection, they are asking for progress. Therefore, I stand firmly with Nigerians calling for the restoration of mandatory electronic transmission of election results and broader electoral reforms,” he added.

CLITA is urging the Senate to reconsider its stance and support the compulsory electronic transmission of election results, emphasizing that it is not a partisan issue, but a matter of national interest.

The group is also calling on all Nigerians, civil society organizations, and the international community to condemn the Senate’s decision and demand electoral reforms that will strengthen Nigeria’s democracy.