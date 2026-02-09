Ecobank Nigeria to Host Customer Forum on Strengthening Regional Integration for Economic Transformation

Ecobank Nigeria is set to host the second edition of its Customer Forum, at the Ecobank Pan-African Centre, Ozumba Mbadiwe Avenue, Victoria Island, Lagos.

The forum, organised by the bank’s Fixed Income, Currencies and Commodities (FICC) Business (Treasury), is themed ‘Strengthening Regional Integration for Economic Transformation.’

It is designed to examine critical issues shaping Nigeria’s and Africa’s economic outlook in 2026, with particular focus on trade, financial markets, foreign exchange liquidity and regional integration, especially as the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) agreement enters a strategic phase of implementation.

Announcing the event in Lagos, the Regional Treasurer, Ecobank Nigeria Limited, Olumide Adebayo, said the one-day programme reinforces the bank’s role as a trusted financial partner and customer-focused institution, with intention to foster dialogue, support informed decision-making and deeper regional economic integration across Africa.

According to him, the programme will open with welcome remarks by the Managing Director/Regional Executive, Ecobank Nigeria, Mr. Bolaji Lawal, who will underscore the bank’s commitment to supporting customers and driving inclusive growth through strategic dialogue, innovation and pan-African collaboration.

The keynote address, titled ‘The Future of Trade in Africa: Harnessing the AfCFTA for Economic Transformation,’ will be delivered by the Group Chief Economist & Managing Director, Research and Trade Intelligence, African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank), Dr. Yemi Kale.

His address will provide insights into Africa’s trade prospects and the transformative potential of the AfCFTA.

The forum will feature two high-level panel discussions: balancing the Risk between Interest Rate and Exchange Rate: Business Expectations and Outlook in 2026 and Export Proceeds, Oil Receipts and Remittances in 2026: Exploring Options that Best Support FX Liquidity and Flows in Nigeria.

The event would be moderated by Messrs. Aruoture Oddiri, Host and Producer of Global Business Report on Arise News and Barnabas Vajeh of Ecobank Nigeria Limited.

Ecobank Nigeria is a member of the Ecobank Group, the leading pan-African banking institution with operations in 33 African countries and international offices in London, Paris, Beijing and Dubai.

With over 220 branches, more than 36,000 agency banking locations, and robust digital platforms, Ecobank delivers accessible, affordable, and instant banking services. The bank is strategically positioned to support pan-African trade, particularly under the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).