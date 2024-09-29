Here are My Candidates, Mr President



My all-time powerful president, how are you today? I hope you are very well relaxed and enjoying your mandate. I can see that more people are still standing on your mandate and that is very good. Sir, the main reason I am writing to you this morning — in my boxer shorts and under the heat is because we are on Band A and the thing don finish — is to thank you for this news we have heard of an impending cabinet reshuffle.

Lord el-presidente, this is long overdue and my plea is that in reconstituting this cabinet, think legacy, think good and honest hands that can help you build a legacy that would put you in a solid position with them Awo and Azikiwe and Ahmadu Bello.

However, these are my candidates – Otunba Bimbo Ashiru, Temi Popoola, Mustapha Chike-Obi, Jalo Waziri, Nazir El-Rufai, Bola Adeshola, Donald Duke, there is a doctor in the VP’s office. I think she was inherited from Osinbajo. I cannot remember her name o. But she is dark, beautiful and very cerebral, ask DSS, they will know her. Akinwumi Ambode should also be given an opportunity.

These are the ones I can vouch for sir. Please send me your email address or your Whatsapp number so I can send their full resumes. I am also available to discuss with you these names and why I want them on board. Shebi na me and you dem give mandate abi? LOL