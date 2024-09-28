THE TRIALS OF YAHAYA BELLO

Ibidapo Balogun urges the former Kogi State governor submit to the rule of law

That the former governor of Kogi State, Alhaji Yahaya Adoza Bello, alias White Lion, is a crafty and dodgy character is an under statement. His character traits are easily discernible in an encounter with him. He ruled over the hapless people of Kogi State with a iron hand. He trampled upon them and their rights. He oppressed them and dipped his hands in the till as he wished. He silenced the opposition and the people only to turn round to present himself as the oppressed, the innocent one. When he was done with them, he imposed his cousin on the state as governor, the same crooked and oppressive manner he had emerged their governor.

Yahaya Bello lived to this billing recently with his infamous show at the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission’s headquarters in Abuja.

In a Gestapo style, the former governor emerged at the EFCC office, saying he was there to finally honour the commission’s invitation. He claimed he surrendered himself to EFCC because he has respect for the law and constituted authority, and that he has nothing to hide. This was months after the anti-graft body had declared him wanted over allegations of money laundering and financial impropriety while in office as governor.

However, what he came to do at EFCC office actually was to taunt the commission’s officials and create a drama of sort, while demonstrating he is repentant and now law-abiding. The former governor appeared at EFCC Car Park September 18 in a convoy of vehicles and security escort with Kogi State Governor Usman Ododo in tow. Although Yahaya Bello claimed he presented himself at a holding facility of the EFCC, officials of the commission said he was actually in the car park and left after a short while with the same convoy he came in. Yahaya Bello deployed the governor and the immunity he enjoys to shield himself from the law yet again. Governor Ododo and his security convoy did not leave him throughout his brief stay.

Not a few analysts and commentators have asked- why didn’t EFCC arrest the most-wanted fugitive on whose trail it had been and who now presented himself before it? Truth, however, is Yahaya Bello did not surrender himself to EFCC. Eyewitnesses at EFCC office said the commission’s operatives even attempted to block the gates, forcibly arrest him and prevent him from leaving the car park where he was sighted. But Kogi State Government security men forcefully removed the EFCC barricade and drove away with the former governor.

Arresting him by force and taking him into custody would have resulted in a dangerous exchange of gunfire between the EFCC operatives and Kogi State security men, which is precisely what Yahaya Bello wanted. This would have been unhelpful and counter-productive. It is useful that a more prudent EFCC Chairman Ola Olukoyede had reportedly warned his officials to exercise restraint and to not fall into the trap being set for them by the former governor by engaging in a gun duel with Kogi State security men in a bid to arrest him. This would have complicated the matter and diverted attention from the corruption case against him.

Importantly, Olukoyede, a lawyer of no mean repute, is mindful of the rule of law and does not want to flout the provisions of the law, particularly the one around immunity, which Ododo, who was glued to Yahaya Bello during the encounter, enjoys. It was the same strategy Yahaya Bello had employed to evade arrest either at the Kogi State Governor’s Lodge in Asokoro, Abuja or at the Government House in Lokoja, the state capital, where he has been hiding. The strategy is-hide under the cloak of Governor Ododo’s immunity.

The EFCC had instituted a case against the former governor alongside Ali Bello, Dauda Suleiman and Abdulsalam Hudu on 19-count charges bordering on money laundering to the tune of N80. 2 billion. On April 23, Bello was served the charges through his counsel, Abdulwahab Muhammad (SAN). This was after Justice Emeka Nwite of the Federal High Court sitting in Maitama, Abuja ruled that Yahaya Bello should be served through his counsel, especially as he failed to appear before the court, yet again. And after he failed to appear in court, shunned series of invitations extended to him by EFCC and resisted arrest, the anti-graft commission declared him wanted in April. EFCC officials stormed his residence in Abuja to arrest him but all efforts to apprehend him have been met with a brick wall. Since then, the commission has been on his trail to arrest him even with a subsisting court warrant.

Now, a few words for the EFCC, Yahaya Bello and Governor Ododo who has been shielding his predecessor from prosecution. The EFCC must show clearly that it can bite and not a toothless bulldog. It must now do everything possible under the law to bring Yahaya Bello to book.

On his part, what Governor Ododo is doing is wrong and disgraceful. It is unacceptable. Helping a wanted fugitive to evade arrest and prosecution for alleged corrupt practices is akin to aiding and abetting corruption. It also constitutes an affront on the rule of law and social justice. This governor must desist from such a dishonourable act and demonstrate he is worthy of the high office he occupies.

As for Yahaya Bello, it is high time he showed maturity and turned himself in for the trial. He must show he is now truly repentant and ready to respond to the allegations against him. He must now face prosecution. Indeed, no matter how fast or far he can run or how adept he is at hiding from the law, the law will surely catch up with him sooner than later!

Balogun is a Public Affairs Analyst