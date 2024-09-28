  • Saturday, 28th September, 2024

NGO Seeks Economic Empowerment of Widows

Business | 4 hours ago

Omolabake Fasogbon

A humanitarian group, Total Life Concern (TLC) has sought special intervention funds for widows’ empowerment in the country, citing adverse effects of economic hardship on them. 

Founder and Executive Director of TLC, Mrs. Edirin Essiet, reiterated this while offering cash support to widows in Lagos, Edo and Akwa Ibom. 

Essiet, lamented general hardship in the country, stressing however need for government and corporates to prioritise support for the vulnerable, including widows. 

She was convinced that the group needs support not to pursue luxury, but to meet life’s basic needs.

She said the N2.5 million shared among 10 widows would go a long way to expand their business and pull a multiplier effect on their children and society at large. 

