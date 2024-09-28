Military Dismantles 19 Illegal Refining Sites, Denies Oil Thieves Petroleum Products Worth over N13bn in Q3

Linus Aleke in Abuja

The Nigerian Navy yesterday said that troops of Operation Delta Sanity, discovered and dismantled no fewer than 19 illegal refining sites, 25 wooden boats, 26 reservoirs, 19 ovens, 12 dugout pits, four drums as well as intercepted 138 sacks laden with stolen crude oil, and three fibre boats in three weeks.

The Nigerian Navy also assured that it will continue to sustain the tempo of anti crude oil operations to deny oil thieves freedom of action, especially in the Niger Delta region for enhanced crude oil production towards improved economic development of the nation.

A statement by Naval Spokesperson, Commodore Aiwuyor Adams-Aliu, said the Nigerian Navy Units under the auspices of Operation Delta Sanity recorded significant successes in the fight against crude oil theft and other maritime crimes in the Niger Delta region, within the three weeks period.

This was as the military high command on Thursday said that troops of JTF South South Operation Delta Safe retrieved petroleum products worth over N13bn from suspected oil thieves in the third quarter of 2024.

It also disclosed that troops recovered no fewer than 12,143,870 litres of stolen crude oil, 2,623,216 litres of illegally refined AGO, 6,970 litres of DPK and 31,450 litres of PMS amongst other items within the period under review.

On 2nd September 2024, one illegal refining site, two wooden boats and 28 sacks laden with product suspected to be illegally refined automated gas oil were destroyed and seized at Isonogbene, Ogboinbiri, Kasama-Azama-Isoni axis in South Ijaw Local Government Area of Bayelsa State. On 4th September 2024, three wooden boats and one speed boat laden with stolen crude oil and illegally refined Automated Gas Oil were seized around Brass River, Nembe, Botokiri community in Bayelsa State.

“On 5th September 2024, two illegal refinery sites, two ovens, two reservoirs, one dugout pit and two wooden boats laden with product suspected to be stolen crude oil were destroyed and seized around Bonny Channel, Sobikiri, Adamakiri, Eferwarie and Isaka general area of Rivers State.”

He said that on 9th September 2024, two active Illegal Refining Sites with one wooden boat, two ovens, three dugout pits and four drums laden with stolen crude oil were destroyed and seized at Okporoza creek and Tibo community Warri South West Local Government Area of Delta State.

Others include: “A newly constructed illegal refinery site, one reservoir and one dugout pit laden with stolen crude oil which were destroyed and seized at Odo-Bioku within Awoye Riverine community in Ilaje Local Government Area of Ondo State, amongst several others.”

Director Defence Media Operation, Maj. Gen. Edward Buba, made this disclosure while addressing a press conference in Abuja on Thursday.

He also disclosed that troops killed no fewer than 1,937 terrorists, arrested 2,782 suspected terrorists and other criminal elements as well as rescued 1,854 kidnapped hostages within the same period.

He stated that troops offensive actions culminated in the killing of over 65 notable terrorist leaders and commanders across all theatres of operations.

He identified some of the terrorist leaders killed to include “Munzir Arika, Sani Dilla (Dan Hausawan Jubillaram), Ameer Modu, Matawal Bitrus, Thomas Benedict, Mohammed Sani, Rimamy (aka Omo), Terkimbi Injoko, Jacob Uzege, Ibn Kasir, Kachalla Ɗan Baleri, Kachallah Halilu Jimmare (Buzu), Kachalla Dan Ali Garin Fadama, Kachalla Dan Mani Na Inna, Kachalla Basiru Zakarriya and ofem Emmanuel Igwe among others.”

According to him, “Overall, in the third quarter of this year, troops neutralised 1,937 terrorists, arrested 2,782 suspected terrorists and other criminal elements as well as rescued 1,854 kidnapped hostages. Furthermore, troops recovered 1,304 weapons, 43,347 ammunition and denied the oil theft of an estimated sum over N13 bn (N13,081,605,534.00) only.”

He said that troops conducted synchronised bombardments by the air force and ground forces, that significantly diminished terror military capabilities and cohesion.

Giving a breakdown of the arms and ammunition recovered from adversaries within the said period, the director said troops recovered 688 AK-47 rifles, 32,945 rounds of 7.62mm special ammo, 9,677 rounds of 7.62mm NATO, 191 assorted arms and 8,292 assorted ammo in different battle fields.

“On the whole, troops are keeping the pressure on the terrorist until they are totally defeated. The military is focussed on dismantling the terror infrastructure as well as destroying their will to fight. Accordingly, we are attacking any threat we identify, and removing it. The war objective is to destroy these groups, decapitate them, and erode their ability to rage terror attacks against citizens,” he said.

Buba concluded that the nation’s daily crude oil production output is now at all time high with the daily target in sight.