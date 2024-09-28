  • Saturday, 28th September, 2024

Man City Confirm Rodri Out of Season with Ligament Injury

Sport | 4 hours ago

     Manchester City midfielder Rodri will miss the rest of the season after rupturing his anterior cruciate ligament.

The 28-year-old limped out of Sunday’s 2-2 draw against Arsenal in the Premier League on Sunday following a collision with Thomas Partey.

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola says Rodri has now had surgery on his knee and will miss the rest of the campaign. “He had surgery this morning – ACL and some meniscus,” Guardiola said on Friday.

“So, next season he will be here. This season is over [for him].” Guardiola said Rodri was “irreplaceable” during last season’s title run-in, in which City pipped Arsenal to win their fourth consecutive league title.

Rodri missed five games last season and City lost four of them. “Unfortunately we got the worst (news) but these things happen,” added Guardiola. “We will be there to support him in his recovery step-by-step.

“What he gives us, we don’t have a similar player.

“But the others can all together replace what Rodri has given since his arrival to us. We will have to do it as a team and find a way to play a lot of matches without an important player for us.”

Guardiola said the club will assess the “potential problems” caused by Rodri’s absence before deciding whether to sign a new midfielder in the January transfer window.

